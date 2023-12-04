Stocks vs Bonds: What The Two Markets Are Saying About What to Expect for The Economy

Right now, it looks at first glance as if the stock and bond markets are sending contradictory signals. Stocks had a good November and are nudging all-time highs, with futures in their natural state of contango, meaning that the further out you go on the calendar, the higher the price of, say, S&P 500 futures gets. That implies good news for the economy throughout next year. Treasury futures, on the other hand, are pricing in a rate cut early next year, something that the Fed would presumably only do to avoid a recession should the economy weaken considerably.

So, which is it? Are we set for a strong end to this year and an even better year to come, as stock market futures indicate, or will 2024 see the pullback that is implied in bond futures?

As an interbank forex broker, which I was back in the day, I was taught that if the stock and bond markets are sending conflicting messages about the economy, always trust the bond guys. That was based on two things: the conventional wisdom that bond traders were super smart, and the belief that bonds, by their very nature, force traders to think beyond the immediate situation. Most have a maturity measured in years so, in theory, traders must consider a long-term outlook for every trade. After a while I realized that, in fact, bond traders were actually no smarter than any other group, and that in a dealing room, bonds are traded in the same way as stocks or anything else, with trade time horizons more likely to be measured in seconds than in months or years.

Still, the bond market overall does tend to look further forward than the stock market and it is a better measure of the flow of institutional money, rather than money controlled by individual traders and investors like you and me. That matters because those institutions have big teams of highly paid researchers and economists advising them, whereas we don’t. Those advisers can still be wrong, of course, but if forced to choose, I would rather rely on a team of experts than the collective wisdom derived from a series of hunches.

That makes me a bit pessimistic about next year, but there are two redeeming factors.

First, there is a third possibility: that the prediction for a rate cut implied in bond futures pricing isn’t based on pessimism about the economy at all but rather it reflects confidence in the Fed’s ability to engineer a “soft landing,” beating inflation while still maintaining growth. That is possible, but history says it is unlikely. Periods of rapid rate hikes are typically followed by recessions. They may not be severe, but current stock market levels would be hard to justify if there were even a mild recession next year.

The Goldilocks scenario, where the economy cools just enough, also assumes that the “neutral rate” for the 10-Year Treasury yield is significantly lower than the current 4.25% or so and that the Fed, faced with on target inflation and an economy that was still ticking along nicely, would therefore cut rates. Based on historical averages, though, that isn’t true. There are many market participants and commentators who have no memory of anything else, but the last decade of ultra lows interest rates are an anomaly, as this chart, taken from macrotrends.net, clearly indicates:

There is really no reason that the Fed would cut rates other than that they felt that doing so would prevent an economic crash, so the fact that bond market futures are pricing in a roughly 75% chance of a cut by the middle of next year is not a reason for the kind of optimism being shown by equity traders. In fact, it should be seen as a warning that beating inflation means slowing the economy. So, while the bullish mood in the stock market can and probably will continue in December, the storm clouds are gathering and individual investors must stay abreast of economic news and aware of the risks.

