Stocks Volatile as Dow Sneaks in a Win

Wall Street was choppy on Wednesday, as investors unpacked rising bond yields and the latest corporate reports. The Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 all pared morning losses and broke into positive territory midday, but only the blue-chip index was able to finish the day higher, for its seventh win in the last eight sessions. The volatility culprit was once more a rallying 10-year Treasury note that hit a nearly two-week high following hotter-than-expected retail sales data.

Blue-chip stock has a history of post-earnings pops.

has a history of post-earnings pops. Apparel stock grabs the eye of options traders.

grabs the eye of options traders. Plus, two bank stocks to watch; DLTR's much-needed bounce; and Pfizer's update.

5 Things to Know Today

Homebuilder sentiment fell four points in October, a third-straight monthly decline to its lowest mark in 10 months. (CNBC) Ohio's Rep. Jim Jordan fell short of the votes needed by a wider-than-expected margin in his bid to become U.S. House Republicans' new speaker. (MarketWatch) These 2 banks stocks shook things up after earnings. Entry point flashing for struggling retail stock. Vaccine maker provided an optimistic update.

Oil Futures Remain Unchanged

Oil futures failed to move in either direction today as investors weighed potentially easing U.S. sanction on exports by Venezuela. Crude for November delivery stayed at $86.66 per barrel.

Gold futures moved modestly higher amid the Israel-Hamas conflict and fears of a stateside interest rate hike. For the session, December-dated gold added $1.40, or less than 0.1%, to settle at $1,935.70 an ounce

