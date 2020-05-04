Stocks Turn Higher as Oil Prices Rebound

Stocks erased their early losses in afternoon trading Monday, as a rebound in oil prices fueled gains in energy stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 35 points, or 0.1%, the S&P 500 rose 0.4%, and the tech-centric Nasdaq Composite was up 1.1%. Small-cap stocks continued to underperform, with the Russell 2000 down 0.2%. The small-cap index is down 25% so far this year, compared to the large-cap S&P 500’s 17% drop.

Major U.S. indexes sold off early in the session on the heels of sharp declines in overseas stocks, as some markets reopened after a three-day break. The Hang Seng dropped 4.2% in Hong Kong, and India’s Sensex fell 5.9%. The German DAX fell 3.6% and the French CAC 40 dropped 4.2%.

A rebound in oil prices and energy stocks helped support U.S. stocks later in the session on Monday. Crude-oil futures gained 4.7% in late trading, driving a 2.5% advance in the energy sector of the S&P 500.

President Donald Trump said during his Sunday evening town hall meeting that the administration is “very confident” a coronavirus vaccine will be ready by year-end.

But he also said that the U.S. coronavirus death count could reach 100,000, a much higher number than previously cited. And investors have become increasingly concerned about renewed tensions between the U.S. and China. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggested on a Sunday morning ABC news program that Covid-19 was man made, after Trump hinted last week that he could use tariffs to respond to China for its handling of the Covid-19 outbreak.

A renewed trade war would slow the recovery of a global economy already battered by the pandemic. Data released on Monday showed the Italian manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to a record low of 31.1 in April, and Spain’s manufacturing PMI dropped to 30.8. Any readings below 50 indicate deteriorating conditions. In the U.S., the Census Bureau reported that factory orders fell by more than expected in March.

Over the weekend, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A) reported a $30 billion quarterly loss. The loss was large, in part, because accounting rules mandate Berkshire recognize stock-market fluctuations in its income statement. The S&P was down about 20% year to date through March 31. The declines hit Berkshire’s huge stock portfolio significantly. Berkshire stock was down 2.8%.

Buffett also said on Saturday that he sold his entire stake in U.S. airline stocks. Berkshire owned, roughly, between 8% and 10% of the for largest U.S. air carriers. The news has cratered the stocks Monday morning. United Airlines (UAL) shares are down 4.9%. American Airlines (AAL) stock is off 8%. Southwest Airlines (LUV) has fallen 5.7%. Delta Air Lines is down 6.4%.

Amid the turmoil, investors are looking for safety again. Gold miner Newmont (NEM) shares are up 3.2%, as the precious metal gained 0.8%.

And some health care stocks developing Covid-19 treatments are higher as well. Gilead Science (GILD) shares rose 0.3%, while vaccine developer Moderna (MRNA) stock was up 4.1%. Roche (ROG.Switzerland) shares are up 0.6% after the FDA approved a Covid-19 antibody test.

Write to Alexandra Scaggs at alexandra.scaggs@barrons.com and Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.