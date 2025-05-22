Stocks Trade Mixed as Bond Yields Stabilize

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) today is down -0.06%, the Dow Jones Industrials Index ($DOWI) (DIA) is down -0.11%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) is up +0.20%. June E-mini S&P futures (ESM25) are down -0.03%, and June E-mini Nasdaq futures (NQM25) are up +0.18%.

Stock indexes today are mixed, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials falling to 1-1/2 week lows. Stocks initially fell today after bond yields rose after President Trump's tax and spending bill passed the House. The 10-year T-note yield rose to a 3-1/4 month high today of 4.625%. However, bond yields fell from their highs and stabilized, and stocks recovered to trade mixed on dovish comments from Fed Governor Waller, who said if the Trump administration's tariffs on US trading partners settle around 10% this summer, "then we're in a good position at the Fed to kind of move with rate cuts through the second half of the year." Stocks also found support from today's US economic news, which showed that weekly jobless claims fell to a 1-month low and that the May S&P manufacturing PMI unexpectedly increased.

The markets are focused on the details of President Trump's tax and spending bill that passed the House this morning, which averts a year-end tax increase at the expense of adding to the US deficit. The bill now heads to the Senate, where some groups of Republicans are pressing for extensive changes. Lawmakers are expected to vote on the bill's approval by August. Concerns remain that the tax bill could add trillions of dollars to an already bulging deficit at a time when investors' appetite for US assets is waning. Stocks and the dollar have been under pressure this week due to the reduced attractiveness of US assets to foreign investors with the ongoing trade war, last Friday's Moody downgrade of the US credit rating, and the negative US budget deficit outlook in the Republicans' reconciliation bill.

US weekly initial unemployment claims unexpectedly fell -2,000 to a 1-month low of 227,000, showing a stronger labor market than expectations of an increase to 230,000.

The US May S&P manufacturing PMI unexpectedly rose +1.9 to 52.3 versus expectations of a decline to 49.9.

The price of Bitcoin (^BTCUSD) is up more than +2% to a new record high today as stablecoin legislation advanced in the US Senate after a group of Democrats dropped their opposition to it on Monday. The stablecoin-friendly regulatory bill is being debated in the Senate with a bipartisan group hoping to pass it as soon as this week.

This week, the markets will focus on any tariff news or announcements of new trade deals. G-7 finance ministers and central bank governors are meeting this week on Tuesday through Thursday in Braniff, Canada. Later today, Apr existing home sales are expected to climb +2.0% m/m to 4.10 million. On Friday, Apr new home sales are expected to fall -4.7% m/m to 690,000.

The markets are discounting the chances at 5% for a -25 bp rate cut at the next FOMC meeting on June 17-18.

Q1 earnings reporting season is winding down. So far, almost 90% of companies in the S&P 500 have reported quarterly results, and 77% have beaten estimates, the highest since Q2 of 2024. Earnings growth in Q1 is running at +13.1%, compared with just +6.6% expected before the start of the season. Full-year 2025 corporate profits for the S&P 500 are seen rising +9.4%, down from the forecast of +12.5% in early January.

Overseas stock markets today are lower. The Euro Stoxx 50 is down -1.02%. China's Shanghai Composite closed down -0.22%. Japan's Nikkei Stock 225 fell to a 2-week low and closed down -0.84%.

Interest Rates

June 10-year T-notes (ZNM25) today are up by +3 ticks. The 10-year T-note yield is down -0.8 bp to 4.591%. June T-notes today recovered from a 1-1/4 month low, and the 10-year T-note yield fell back from a 3-1/4 month high of 4.625%. Short-covering emerged in T-notes today after Fed Governor Waller said the Fed could cut rates in the second half of this year if tariffs settle around 10%. T-note prices today initially fell after the House passed President Trump's tax and spending package that will add to the US budget deficit. The unfunded tax cuts in President Trump's budget would force the Treasury to increase the sales of Treasury debt securities to finance the burgeoning deficit. Today's unexpected decline in weekly US jobless claims to a 1-month low signals labor market strength that was hawkish for Fed policy and bearish for T-notes.

European government bond yields today are moving higher. The 10-year German bund yield is up +0.1 bp at 2.647%. The 10-year UK gilt yield climbed to a 6-week high of 4.799% and is up +0.8 bp to 4.765%.

The Eurozone May S&P manufacturing PMI rose +0.4 to a 2-3/4 year high of 49.4, stronger than expectations of 49.2. However, the May S&P composite PMI unexpectedly fell -0.9 to a 6-month low of 49.5, weaker than expectations of an increase to 50.6.

The April 16-17 ECB meeting summary was dovish as policymakers expressed concern about the negative economic impact from US tariffs and signaled a bias toward additional monetary easing. Policymakers also said, "Even with the additional spending on defense and infrastructure, it was likely that, on balance, Eurozone economic growth would be worse in 2025 than previously expected."

The German May IFO business climate index rose +0.6 to an 11-month high of 87.5, stronger than expectations of 87.3.

In its monthly report, the Bundesbank said that after modest growth in Q1, output would probably stagnate in Q2, citing a "wide range of negative factors" that are compounded by US trade tariffs hitting German exporters. Also, "due to the economic downturn, uncertainty about the future economic development, and lower inflation rates, wage settlements are likely to remain significantly lower than in the past two years."

The UK May S&P manufacturing PMI unexpectedly fell -0.3 to 45.1, weaker than expectations of an increase to 46.1.

Swaps are discounting the chances at 93% for a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at the June 5 policy meeting.

US Stock Movers

Crypto-linked stocks are climbing today, with the price of Bitcoin rising more than +2% to a new record high. MARA Holdings (MARA) is up more than +7%, and Riot Platforms (RIOT) is up more than +6%. Also, MicroStrategy (MSTR) is up more than +5% to lead gainers in the Nasdaq 100, and Coinbase Global (COIN) is up more than +4% to lead gainers in the S&P 500.

Advanced Auto Parts (AAP) is up more than +42% after reporting Q1 net sales of $2.58 billion, better than the consensus of $2.50 billion, and forecast full-year net sales of 8.40 billion-$8.60 billion, the midpoint above the consensus of $8.47 billion.

Snowflake (SNOW) is up more than +9% after reporting Q1 revenue of $1.04 billion, above the consensus of $1.01 billion, and raised its full-year product revenue forecast to $4.33 billion from a previous forecast of $4.28 billion, stronger than the consensus of $4.29 billion.

Urban Outfitters (URBN) is up more than +22% after reporting Q1 net sales of $1.33 billion, stronger than the consensus of $1.29 billion.

Ralph Lauren (RL) is up more than +1% after reporting Q4 net revenue of $1.70 billion, above the consensus of $1.65 billion

Nike (NKE) is up more than +1% to lead gainers in the Dow Jones Industrials after announcing it will return to Amazon.com's online store after leaving it in 2019.

Managed healthcare stocks are under pressure today after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said it will embark on a "significant expansion" of its auditing efforts for Medicare Advantage plans. As a result, Humana (HUM) and CVS Health Corp (CVS) are down more than -3%. Also, Centene (CNC) is down more than -2%, and UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is down more than -1% to lead losers in the Dow Jones Industrials. In addition, Elevance Health (ELV) is down -0.80%.

Energy stocks and energy service providers are moving lower today, with the price of WTI crude down more than -1% to a 1-week low. As a result, Devon Energy (DVN), ConocoPhillips (COP), and Halliburton (HAL) are down more than -2%, and Diamondback Energy (FANG) is down more than -2% to lead losers in the Nasdaq 100. Also, Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Schlumberger (SLB), Phillips 66 (PSX), and Valero Energy (VLO) are down more than -1%.

W. R. Berkley (WRB) is down -0.65% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to neutral from buy, saying its reserve position is "relatively worse" than peers.

Earnings Reports (5/22/2025)

Analog Devices Inc (ADI), Autodesk Inc (ADSK), Copart Inc (CPRT), Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK), Intuit Inc (INTU), Ralph Lauren Corp (RL), Ross Stores Inc (ROST), Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM), Workday Inc (WDAY).

