Stocks Trade Higher on Earnings, Trade, Fed Optimism

Market Movers

Trade optimism is helping stocks move higher, with the S&P 500 now at a new all-time high

Earnings season is starting out more positively than expected.

The Fed is widely expected to cut rates by an additional 25bp this weeks, helping stocks.

Mike’s Commentary

Stocks ended Friday’s session with a third consecutive weekly again after three prior weeks of losses. The weekly score since the end of August is 4-4 but gains have been outweighing losses so stocks flirted with record highs last week.

Today, the S&P 500 opened at a new record high and the session marks the fifth in six where the S&P 500 is trading higher. The Russell 2000 has moved up almost every day since 10/8 and is up 6.6% for the period but still has some work to do to eclipse its May 6th closing high of 1,614. The main reasons for the recent stock gains are earnings, China and the Fed. Earnings season has started out a bit more positively than investors had priced in, U.S./China trade headlines have been constructive and the Fed seems to be virtually assured to cut rates this week.

As of Friday, according to FactSet, 40% of S&P 500 companies that have reported for Q3 with 80% beating consensus EPS expectations. This is better than the 74% one-year average and the five-year average of 72%. Also, 64% beat on consensus sales expectations compared to a 59% one-year/five-year average. Right now, blended earnings growth rate for Q3 S&P 500 EPS currently stands at (3.7%). A few weeks ago this was (4.7%).

If this trend continues, we could be looking at flat earnings for Q3 instead of losses since companies, generally beat aggregate earnings expectations by about 3.2% on average. Let’s assume for a moment that Q3 earnings end up about where Q1 and Q2 did, at (0.4%). Despite tough 2018 comps, do flat earnings and lowered Q4 and 2020 estimates suggest stocks should be at all-time highs? Not really, but we have two other factors in play.

One is that the U.S. China trade rhetoric has softened. China said parts of the text for the first phase of the deal are “basically completed”. This confirmed statements made Friday by the U.S. side, fueling additional optimism. Today, President Trump said of the “Phase-1” deal: “We’re a little bit ahead of schedule, probably a lot ahead of schedule." As a result, The S&P 500 opened at a record high and the Dow once again reclaimed the 27,000 level.

Also, the market-implied probability for a 25 basis point rate cut on Thursday currently stands at 94%. So even if earnings are stalling, the market likes the fact the Fed has its back. With lower rates, investors are that much more compelled to buy stocks instead of alternatives. And even though inflation expectations remain low, the yield curve looks more like its old self and is no longer inverted for maturities beyond one year. The “reflation” trade has helped Tech and Healthcare stocks over the past month (see Brian’s Technical Take below on the Biotech Index) and driven funds away from the “fear” trades like buying REITS and Utilities. This also explains why the S&P, which has a high weighting in Tech, is outperforming. On that note, the Nasdaq 100 is also trading at an all-time high.

Looking ahead, about 145 S&P 500 companies release earnings this week, so equity investors will get a better sense of the earnings trend (and whether it matters). Tuesday we’ll get a look at the housing market and consumer confidence. Wednesday is the big day with the Fed expected to make its third 25bp cut of the year, and importantly a press conference let by Fed Chairman Powell which will also help set expectations for a fourth rate cut. These odds have moved lower from a roughly 50/50 shot to about 20% odds now today. Thursday will feature spending and jobs data and Friday will be a key ISM manufacturing report, which is expected to show contraction for a third straight month. Recall that stocks fell 800 Dow points to start the month after the September ISM Manufacturing report disappointed. What’s changed since however is the trade rhetoric and Fed tailwinds. See the full calendar below.

Finally speaking of the calendar, there are 57 shopping day’s until Christmas. You could maybe buy your spouse a Tiffany ring hidden in a Louis Vuitton bag. This could get easier to do if LVMH’s $120 per share bid for Tiffany’s (TIF), which values the company at $14.5 billion, goes through. TIF is up about 30% to near $127 as we write, but still below 2018 highs.

MONDAY, OCT. 28

8:30 AM Advance trade in goods

8:30 AM Chicago Fed national activity

TUESDAY, OCT. 29

9:00 AM Case-Shiller home prices

10:00 AM Consumer confidence index

10:00 AM Pending home sales

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30

8:15 AM ADP employment

8:30 AM Gross domestic product (GDP)

2:00 PM FOMC announcement

2:30 PM Jerome Powell press conference

THURSDAY, OCT. 31

8:30 AM Weekly jobless claims

8:30 AM Employment cost index

8:30 AM Personal income

8:30 AM Consumer spending

8:30 AM Core inflation

9:45 AM Chicago PMI

FRIDAY, NOV. 1

8:30 AM Nonfarm payrolls

8:30 AM Unemployment rate

8:30 AM Average hourly earnings

9:45 AM Markit manufacturing PMI

10:00 AM ISM manufacturing index

10:00 AM Construction spending

Varies Motor vehicle sales

Sector Recap

Brian’s Technical Take

The S&P 500 (SPX) is following the Nasdaq 100’s (NDX) lead by breaking out to its own new highs while the Dow Jones Industrials (INDU) is less than 1% from doing the same. The mid-cap benchmark is within 4% of its prior highs while the small cap Russell 2000 is still more than 10% away.

A number of industries within the broader benchmarks are either making new highs of their own or are breaking out from clearly defined ranges. The SOX and BKX indices are two such examples which we have recently been highlighting. Another group which has been out of favor but could be on the cusp of joining the party is biotechs.

The Nasdaq biotech index (NBI) has been underperforming on both an absolute and relative basis. The NBI is up 10% YTD and a barely positive +0.7% since the start of 2018. In comparison the S&P500 is +21% YTD and 118% since the start of 2018. The NBI remains more than 25% below its all-time high made back in 2015, and is still down 15% from its October 2018 highs.

The repeated number of tests of the declining trend line originating from the October 2018 highs indicates this is an important resistance line. Price re-tested this line last week and is again doing so today. The more times a level or line is tested, the more likely it is susceptible to give ing way, so the adage goes. And now this trend line coincides with the 40-week sma, currently 3,342, making it all the more important.

There are technical concerns to be mindful of. Relative strength has been poor and the ratio to the SPX is below the 40-week sma and currently at six year lows. Momentum also remains neutral to negative with the weekly RSI unable to cross above the 55 level at any time in 2019.

Thus while the NBI has much left to prove, it is currently at an inflation point. A move above this cluster of resistance prove bullish for this underperforming sector.

