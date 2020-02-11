Stocks To Watch: Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Upgrades Movie-goer Experience

(RTTNews) - Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) closed yesterday's trading session at $31.57, way off the 52-week high of $43.51 reached on May 7 last year. The trading volume was 1.35 million, close to average value of 1.52 million. The movie theatre company is scheduled to report Q4 results on Feb 21. Analysts are modeling eps of 47cents on revenues of $812.3 million. Both estimates are higher than year-ago numbers of 31 cents and $798.5 million. Cinemark is making an attempt to reinvent the movie-goer experience. In a latest move, the company reopened a fully upgraded 9-auditorium theatre in Canton, Ohio. The latest enhancements include immersive sight and sound experience, and electric-powered, oversize recliners with heat-controlled seats.

Last week, the cinema theatre company opened a brand new 12-screen theatre in Salem, New Hampshire, featuring a Cinemark XD auditorium for screening Premium Large Format (PLF) movies, with state-of-the-art picture quality.

Mid December, the company signed an exclusive laser agreement with Cinionic, the Barco cinema joint venture that illuminates movie screens across the globe. During the 10-year deal, Cinionic will upgrade the Cinemark fleet in the U.S. and Latin America with Barco laser Series 4 projectors and integrated Barco Alchemy media servers, turning these theatres into laser-powered entertainment destinations.

Will these efforts light up the stock?

