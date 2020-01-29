Stocks To Watch: Cedar Fair

(RTTNews) - Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) stock is up 1.94% on Wednesday, currently trading at $55.60. The stock has been trading in a range of $45.58- $64.86.

Cedar Fair is a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks, and immersive entertainment.

When the company reported its third-quarter results in November last year, revenue had increased 7% year-over-year to $715 million. EPS, however, decreased to $3.34 per LP unit from $3.76 per diluted LP unit

Cedar Fair received four top honors in Amusement Today's annual Golden Ticket Awards (GTA) announced in September. Its Schlitterbahn Waterpark in New Braunfels, Texas has been recognized as the "World's Best Water Park, for 22 years in a row. "Best Steel Coaster" award was given to giga coaster, Fury 325 at Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina for the fourth time.

Cedar Fair also accepted the "Renaissance Award" for the Kings Mills Antique Autos on behalf of Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio, and the "Innovation of the Year" award for Yukon Striker's Loose Article Storage System at Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan, Ontario.

In all, 27 rides and attractions throughout Cedar Fair's portfolio of amusement parks and water parks were recognized by the GTA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.