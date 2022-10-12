Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 3 Consumer Staples Stocks To Know

Consumer staples are basic goods and services that people regularly purchase, such as food, clothing, and household items. In turn, consumer staples stocks refer to the stocks of companies that produce these goods and services. As a result, consumer staples stocks tend to be less volatile than other types of stocks since people will continue to buy consumer staples even during times of economic uncertainty.

This makes them a popular choice for investors who are looking for stability in their portfolios. Consumer staples stocks often pay dividends, which can provide another source of income for investors. In addition, consumer staples companies often have strong brand loyalty, which can help to protect them from competitors. For all these reasons, consumer staples stocks are an attractive choice for many investors. With this in mind, check out these three trending consumer staples stocks for your stock market watchlist today.

Consumer Staples Stocks To Invest In [Or Avoid] Now

1. Mondelez International (MDLZ Stock)

Starting us off, Mondelez International (MDLZ) is one of the largest snack food companies in the world. In detail, the company manufactures and markets a wide range of food and beverage products, including biscuits, cookies, crackers, chocolate, gum, and candy. Mondelez International owns a number of popular brands, including Nabisco, Oreo, and Milka.

MDLZ Recent Stock News

Meanwhile, earlier this month the company announced it has celebrated its 10th anniversary while reaffirming its long-term growth strategy. Diving in, Mondelez International said its’ reaffirming its “Vision 2030” growth strategy. This strategy was originally released back in May at its investor update event. Since then, the company said it plans to focus its growth efforts on generating 90% of revenue from biscuits and chocolates. One of the ways MDLZ said they plan on doing this is by investing more than $1.0 billion in its e-commerce infrastructure, with the goal of becoming a digital commerce snack leader.

Dirk Van de Put, Chairman & CEO, of Mondelēz International, commented, “We have so much to be proud of since Mondelēz International was born in 2012. We have delivered sustained growth and strong financial performance, while continuously innovating to stay ahead of changing consumer tastes, and navigating a dynamic external environment.“

MDLZ Stock Chart

Separate from that, so far in 2022, MDLZ stock is down 13.59% year-to-date. Meanwhile, shares of Mondelez International stock are trading up 1.29% during Wednesday’s afternoon trading session at $57.02 a share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

2. Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM Stock)

Next, Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) is an American multinational agricultural processor and food ingredient provider. As one of the world’s leading processors of corn, wheat, and cocoa, ADM is a major manufacturer of ethanol, soybean oil, and meal, as well as high fructose corn syrup and glucose syrups. In addition, the company also operates a large network of grain elevators, oilseeds processing plants, and refineries. Aside from its primary focus on the agricultural sector, ADM also has operations in shipping, transportation, marketing, and finance.

ADM Recent Stock News

In recent news, this month ADM announced it will be releasing its third-quarter 2022 financial results. The company said it will announce its Q3 2022 financial results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. In the meantime, let’s recap how ADM performed in the second quarter of 2022. For the 2nd quarter of 2022, the company reported a beat, notching in earnings of $2.15 per share, and revenue of $27.3 billion. Additionally, ADM reported a 19% increase in revenue during the same period, in 2021.

ADM Stock Chart

Moving along, so far this year, ADM stock is up over 26%, outperforming the broader markets year-to-date. Though, during Wednesday’s power hour trading session, shares of ADM stock are down modestly 0.16% at $86.19 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

3. The Hershey Company (HSY Stock)

Last but not least, The Hershey Company (HSY) is one of the largest candy manufacturers in the United States. The Hershey Company produces a wide variety of chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products, including chocolate bars, Kisses, Reese’s peanut butter cups, and Twizzlers. The company also manufactures baked goods, such as cookies and cakes.

HSY Recent Stock News

In July, HSY reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter 2022 financial results. Specifically, the company reported earnings of $1.80 per share, along with revenue of $2.4 billion for Q2 2022. For context, Wall Street’s consensus estimates for the quarter were earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $2.2 billion. These revenue figures reflect a 19.3% increase during the same period, in 2021.

Michele Buck, The Hershey Company President, and CEO commented, “Our business momentum continued in the second quarter, with double-digit sales growth in each of our segments resulting in strong earnings per share performance. These results reflect the strength and resilience of our categories, consumers’ love for our brands, the investments we are making in our business, and the exceptional execution of our dedicated employees.“

HSY Stock Chart

In 2022 thus far, Hershey’s stock has gained over 16%, also outperforming the broader markets so far this year. Furthermore, during Wednesday’s afternoon session shares of HSY stock is currently trading at $225.33 per share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

