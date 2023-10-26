Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 2 Consumer Stocks To Watch

The consumer sector is a category in the economy that includes companies producing goods and services for personal use. These companies manufacture or offer products ranging from food and clothing to electronics and household goods. The sector splits into two main types: consumer discretionary and consumer staples. Consumer discretionary products are non-essential, while staples are necessary for daily living.

Investing in consumer stocks can provide a stable and diverse portfolio. Consumer staples tend to be less volatile, offering protection in economic downturns. On the other hand, consumer discretionary stocks offer higher growth potential during economic prosperity. Investors find a balance based on their risk tolerance and market conditions.

When considering investing in consumer stocks, thorough research and market trend analysis are crucial. It is vital to evaluate a company’s market position, product demand, and financial stability. Additionally, understanding consumer behavior and economic indicators can provide insights for informed decisions. Consumer stocks, with their direct ties to everyday life, remain a significant part of the investment landscape. That said, here are two consumer stocks to check out in the stock market now.

Consumer Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Today

Coca-Cola Company (KO Stock)

Starting us off, The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is a multinational beverage corporation recognized globally for its flagship product, Coca-Cola. The company has a diverse product line that includes a wide variety of non-alcoholic beverages. This includes soft drinks, water, juice, and energy drinks.

Earlier this week, Coca-Cola reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2023 financial results. Diving in, the company announced earnings of $0.74 per share, with revenue of $11.95 billion for Q3 2023. This is compared to Wall Street’s consensus estimates which were earnings of $0.69 per share, along with revenue estimates of $11.46 billion. Moreover, revenue increased by 8.04% versus the same period, the previous year.

In the last month of trading, shares of KO stock are down modestly by 0.55%. While, during Thursday’s mid-morning trading session, Coca-Cola stock is trading slightly higher so far on the day by 0.18% at $56.22 a share.

Target (TGT Stock)

Next, Target Corporation (TGT) is an American retail corporation known for offering a wide range of consumer goods. Target operates over 1,800 stores across the United States, providing customers with products ranging from clothing and electronics to groceries and home furnishings.

Last month, Target announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend. The amount set was $1.10 per common share. Shareholders on record as of November 15, 2023, will receive this dividend on December 10, 2023. Impressively, this dividend marks Target’s 225th consecutive payment to its shareholders. These payments have been ongoing since the company’s initial public offering in October 1967.

Looking at the last month of trading, shares of Target stock have started to recover by 1.81%. Meanwhile, during Thursday’s mid-morning trading action, TGT stock is trading green on the day so far by 1.00% at $111.46 a share.

