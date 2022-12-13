Stocks To Invest In Now? 3 E-Commerce Stocks To Watch

E-commerce stocks refer to the shares of companies that operate in the electronic commerce sector. These companies typically operate online retail platforms that allow customers to buy and sell goods and services over the internet. Investing in e-commerce stocks can be a way for investors to profit from the growth of online shopping and the increasing use of the internet for commerce. Some examples of e-commerce companies whose stocks are available for purchase include Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY), and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA).

There are several reasons why investors may be attracted to e-commerce stocks. Mainly, the e-commerce sector has experienced significant growth in recent years, as more and more consumers are turning to online platforms to shop for goods and services. This growth has led to increased revenues and profits for many e-commerce companies, which can be attractive to investors looking for stocks with strong financial performance.

Overall, e-commerce stocks can offer investors the potential for strong financial returns, as well as the potential for long-term growth and stability. Considering this, let’s check out three trending e-commerce stocks in the stock market today.

E-Commerce Stocks To Watch Right Now

Shopify (SHOP Stock)

First, Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is a Canadian e-commerce company that provides an online platform for businesses to create and manage their own online stores. Shopify’s platform allows businesses to sell their products online, in-store, and on social media, and provides tools for managing inventory, processing payments, and shipping orders. The company also offers a range of other services, such as point-of-sale systems, payment processing, and financing options.

Just last month, Shopify announced that its merchants had a record-breaking Black Friday in terms of sales. In detail, the company reported that it saw record-breaking Black Friday sales of $3.35 billion. This results in a 17% increase on a year-over-year basis. Additionally, last month, Shopify also reported record-setting Black Friday, and Cyber Monday sales in the amount of $7.5 billion. This reflects a 19% increase in sales versus the same period, in 2021.

Moving along, over the last six months, SHOP stock has recovered 23.52%, though shares are still down 71.65% year-to-date. Moreover, during Tuesday’s afternoon trading session, shares of SHOP stock are trading slightly higher on the day by 0.96% at $38.75 a share.

JD.com (JD Stock)

Next, JD.com Inc. (JD) is a Chinese e-commerce company that operates an online retail platform. Next, the company is one of the largest e-commerce companies in China. In addition, JD.com offers a wide range of products, including electronics, home goods, and fashion items. The company also operates its own logistics network, which allows it to offer same-day and next-day delivery in many areas.

In November, JD.com announced a beat for its Q3 2022 financial results. In detail, the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $34.2 billion. For context, Wall Street’s consensus estimates for the quarter were earnings of $0.61 per share on revenue of $33.8 billion.

Over the last month of trading activity, JD stock has bounced by 13.46%, though shares of the company’s stock are still down 15.56% year-to-date. Furthermore, during Tuesday’s afternoon trading session, JD stock is trading slightly higher by 0.44% on the day at $57.67 a share.

Target (TGT Stock)

Last but not least, Target Corporation (TGT) is an American retail company. The company operates a chain of department stores and discount stores. Target offers a wide range of products, including clothing, home goods, electronics, and groceries. The company operates more than 1,800 stores in the United States. Additionally, Target has an online presence, allowing customers to shop on its website and mobile app.

Last month, Target reported a miss for its third-quarter 2022 financial and operating results. Specifically, Target announced Q3 2022 earnings of $1.54 per share, along with revenue of $26.5 billion. This is versus analysts’ consensus estimates for the quarter which were earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue estimates of $26.4 billion.

In the last month of trading action, TGT stock has dropped by 13.23%. Meanwhile, on Tuesday afternoon, Target stock is trading modestly higher by 0.21% at $150.34 a share. With that being said, could now be a good time to buy TGT stock at these price levels?

