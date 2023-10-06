Stocks To Buy Right Now? 3 Natural Gas Stocks In Focus

The natural gas sector represents a critical component of the global energy landscape. As a cleaner alternative to coal and a vital energy source, natural gas has witnessed growing demand over the years. It’s extracted from underground rock formations and primarily consists of methane, but its processing also yields other hydrocarbons like propane and butane. From heating homes to generating electricity and serving as a key raw material in various industries, natural gas plays a multifaceted role in bolstering the world’s energy matrix.

Investing in natural gas stocks provides an avenue for investors to tap into the vast potential of the energy sector. These stocks, representing companies involved in the exploration, production, refining, and distribution of natural gas, offer various investment opportunities. While the industry’s dynamics can be influenced by geopolitical events, technological advancements, and environmental policies, many investors are drawn to natural gas stocks for their potential returns and the sector’s fundamental role in the world economy. Diversifying an investment portfolio with natural gas equities can provide exposure to the ever-evolving energy markets and their inherent potential. That said, here are three natural gas stocks to check out in the stock market today.

Natural Gas Stocks To Watch In October 2023

Cheniere Energy (LNG Stock)

Leading off, Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) is a leading energy company primarily engaged in liquefied natural gas (LNG) businesses. It operates through both the liquefaction and export of LNG, and the acquisition, purchase, and transportation of natural gas.

This week, Cheniere Energy announced its schedule for revealing its third-quarter 2023 financial results. The company plans to release these earnings details on Thursday, November 2, 2023, before the stock market opens. Following the release, there will be a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) on the same day to provide further insights and discussions regarding their financial performance for the quarter.

Year-to-date, shares of LNG stock have risen by 13.93% so far. While, during Friday morning’s trading session, Cheniere Energy stock is trading at $160.11 a share.

Civitas Resources (CIVI Stock)

Next, Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) is an energy company focused on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations predominantly revolve around sourcing, developing, and producing onshore oil and natural gas reserves.

Earlier this week, Civitas Resources announced an agreement with Vencer Energy, a Vitol investment, to acquire oil-producing assets located in the Midland Basin of west Texas. This acquisition is valued at around $2.1 billion, with standard terms, conditions, and price adjustments taken into account. The completion of this acquisition is anticipated in January 2024, with its effective date being the start of the same month.

In 2023 thus far, shares of CIVI stock have jumped by 25.42% YTD. Meanwhile, on Friday morning, Civitas Resource’s stock opened lower on the day by 1.29% at $68.78 a share.

EQT Corporation (EQT Stock)

Last but not least, EQT Corporation (EQT) is a prominent energy producer in the U.S., with a specialization in natural gas production. With a legacy stretching over a century, EQT has been a significant player in the energy sector, ensuring the safe and responsible extraction of natural resources.

This month, EQT Corporation reported its intention to release its third-quarter 2023 financial and operational results after the market closes on October 25, 2023. Following this announcement, the company has scheduled a conference call with securities analysts for the subsequent day, October 26, at 10:00 a.m. ET. This move underscores EQT’s commitment to maintain transparency with its investors and the broader market.

Year-to-date, EQT Corporation’s stock is trading higher by 31.84% so far. While, during Friday morning’s trading session, shares of EQT stock opened up 2.12%, trading at $41.95 a share.

