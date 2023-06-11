News & Insights

Markets
RIG

Stocks to Buy Now: Offshore Oil Is Set to Surge

June 11, 2023 — 06:03 am EDT

Written by Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe for The Motley Fool ->

Oil companies are earning record profits. But a lot of them are beginning to see their lack of long-term investment in new resources come to roost. And after nearly a decade, the money is flowing back to offshore oil. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe explain what's happened, and why that makes Transocean (NYSE: RIG), Noble Energy (NYSE: NE), and Valaris (NYSE: VAL) extremely compelling buys right now.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of June 1, 2023. The video was published on June 11, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Transocean
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Transocean wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 5, 2023

Jason Hall has positions in Noble Plc and Valaris. Tyler Crowe has positions in Noble Plc and Transocean. The Motley Fool recommends Noble Plc and Transocean and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $1 calls on Transocean. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIG
NE
VAL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.