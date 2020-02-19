Stocks the Pros Loved Heading into 2020

(0:20) - What Are The Large Investment Firms Buying?

(2:45) - Tesla To $7000: Who’s Buying?

(15:20) - Is It Time To Get Back Into Micron?

(21:30) - Buying Into The Healthcare Industry

(29:50) - Berkshire Hathaway 13-F

(38:45) - Episode Roundup: MU, TSLA, PSX, TRV, WFC, KR, BIIB, GME

BBBY, MAXR, SPY, VOO, SQ, ILMN

Welcome to Episode #213 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Senior Equity Strategist, Kevin Cook, to discuss the latest group of 13-F filings, including juicy tidbits from the filings.

Remember, the 13-Fs are forms filed by professional money managers, including hedge fund managers, who manage over $100 million. Firms must file a record of stocks they bought, and sold, during the quarter with the SEC within 45 days of the end of the prior quarter.

In this case, the forms were due Feb 14, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

While we don’t know when in the quarter the managers were buying, or at what price, we do know how many shares were added to the portfolio and which stocks they sold.

Were the Hot Stocks Hot with the Pros in 2019?

Tesla TSLA remains one of the hottest stocks of 2020, but in the fourth quarter of 2019, the stock hadn’t yet seen its price target raised to $7,000.

Giant Scottish investment asset trust company, Baillie Gifford, is among the largest institutional shareholders in Tesla.

David Tepper, at Appaloosa Management, added another 2.1 million shares to his Micron MU position in the quarter.

178 firms also added new positions in the stock during the quarter.

What About the Value Investors?

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway added a new position in Biogen BIIB but it’s tiny compared to the rest of the company’s holdings.

Michael Burry at Scion reduced his GameStop GME position by 21%, but it still remains his top holding.

He also added some interesting new names in the quarter, including Maxar Technologies MAXR which is a small-cap space technology solutions company.

What else were the big guns buying?

Find out on this week’s podcast.

