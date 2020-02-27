Stocks That Declared Dividend Hikes This Week

One potential response to declining markets is moving a portion of an investment portfolio into equities that continue their extended records of steady dividend hikes.

Income investors seek vehicles that can maintain long streaks of annual dividend increases because these tend to outperform market averages over extended time horizons. Equities with steady dividend hikes generally deliver slightly higher total returns versus investments with flat dividend distributions, and substantially higher total returns over equities that do not pay any dividends.

In addition to higher total returns over the long term, equities with rising dividends also offer some protection against market pullbacks, and fluctuations over the short term. Extended bear markets will certainly lead to dividend cuts and outright dividend eliminations. However, most equities – – especially larger companies with steadily rising dividend distributions – – will generally maintain their rising dividends through minor market pullbacks over short periods.

Furthermore, because the dividend yield is inversely proportional to an equity’s share price, investors get higher yields when buying stocks at lower share prices. Also, unlike other alternative safety investments, such as treasuries, which will become less desirable after markets turn higher, dividend-paying equities can still deliver substantial returns. Therefore, by investing in such equities, investors are under less pressure to shift their funds from the safety of treasuries or cash equivalents, back into stocks to avoid missing the market recovery.

This Week’s Dividend Boost Announcements

Over 700 equities have declared dividend hikes in just the first three weeks of February 2020. In the first two days of this week, 236 equities announced upcoming dividend distributions that are higher than their previous payouts. However, 148 of those announcements are for mutual funds. Mutual funds dividend distributions are just pass-through payouts, and fluctuate based on the amount and timing of dividends from the funds’ underlying holdings. Therefore, we can not consider these as true dividend hikes.

Even if we exclude mutual funds, we still have 88 equities that boosted dividend payouts for their next round of distributions. Some of these remaining equities are small companies, and others have unreliable records of dividend hikes. Therefore, we limited the list below to equities with market capitalizations of at least $1 billion that have boosted their annual dividend payout for at least the past five years.

These constraints yield a list of 18 equities with market capitalizations between $1.02 billion — Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) — and nearly $259 billion — Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Furthermore, only one company, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI), boosted its annual dividend for the minimum of five years. All other equities on the list have at least six years of dividend boosts. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has the longest streak of 40 consecutive years.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has the lowest relative dividend hike with 1.33%. On the top of the list are Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) and Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) with 20% dividend boosts. The dividend yields range from a marginal $0.75% for Humana, Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to nearly 5% for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Sorted by percentage increase, below is the full list of equities that declared dividend hikes so far this week:

Stocks That Declared Dividend Hikes This Week: #18

Previous Dividend Payout: $0.375

New Dividend Payout: $0.38

Dividend Increase: $0.005, (1.33%)

Dividend Yield: 4.64%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 04, 2020

Pay Date: March 20, 2020

Market Cap: $5.01 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 1993

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 9 years

February 25, 2020 Closing Price: $32.76

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -7.9%, -34%, -37%

Stocks That Declared Dividend Hikes This Week: #17

Eaton Corporation plc ( NYSE:ETN )

Previous Dividend Payout: $0.71

New Dividend Payout: $0.73

Dividend Increase: $0.02, (2.82%)

Dividend Yield: 2.97%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 12, 2020

Pay Date: March 27, 2020

Market Cap: $40.60 Billion

Sector: Industrials

First Dividend: 1923

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years

February 25, 2020 Closing Price: $98.21

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 25.8%, 47%, 55%

Stocks That Declared Dividend Hikes This Week: #16

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY )

Previous Dividend Payout: $1.05

New Dividend Payout: $1.08

Dividend Increase: $0.03, (2.86%)

Dividend Yield: 0.00%

Ex-Dividend Date: April 22, 2020

Pay Date: May 22, 2020

Market Cap: $115.93 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1870

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 9 years

February 25, 2020 Closing Price: $79.79

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 6.4%, 20%, 53%

Stocks That Declared Dividend Hikes This Week: #15

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. ( NYSE:AHH )

Previous Dividend Payout: $0.21

New Dividend Payout: $0.22

Dividend Increase: $0.01, (4.76%)

Dividend Yield: 4.87%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 24, 2020

Pay Date: April 02, 2020

Market Cap: $1.02 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 2013

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years

February 25, 2020 Closing Price: $18.08

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 23.3%, 47%, 105%

Stocks That Declared Dividend Hikes This Week: #14

National Health Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:NHI )

Previous Dividend Payout: $1.05

New Dividend Payout: $1.1025

Dividend Increase: $0.0525, (5.00%)

Dividend Yield: 4.97%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 30, 2020

Pay Date: May 08, 2020

Market Cap: $3.96 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1991

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5 years

February 25, 2020 Closing Price: $88.75

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 17.4%, 35%, 51%

Stocks That Declared Dividend Hikes This Week: #13

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. ( NYSE:RHP )

Previous Dividend Payout: $0.90

New Dividend Payout: $0.95

Dividend Increase: $0.05, (5.56%)

Dividend Yield: 4.81%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 30, 2020

Pay Date: April 15, 2020

Market Cap: $4.07 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1997

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years

February 25, 2020 Closing Price: $79.04

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -0.8%, 36%, 69%

Stocks That Declared Dividend Hikes This Week: #12

Service Corp. International ( NYSE:SCI )

Previous Dividend Payout: $0.18

New Dividend Payout: $0.19

Dividend Increase: $0.01, (5.56%)

Dividend Yield: 1.47%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 12, 2020

Pay Date: March 31, 2020

Market Cap: $9.33 Billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 1990

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years

February 25, 2020 Closing Price: $51.59

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 23.9%, 72%, 120%

Stocks That Declared Dividend Hikes This Week: #11

Essex Property Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:ESS )

Previous Dividend Payout: $1.95

New Dividend Payout: $2.0775

Dividend Increase: $0.1275, (6.54%)

Dividend Yield: 2.61%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 30, 2020

Pay Date: April 15, 2020

Market Cap: $21.01 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1994

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 19 years

February 25, 2020 Closing Price: $317.91

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 17.3%, 47%, 59%

Stocks That Declared Dividend Hikes This Week: #10

Previous Dividend Payout: $0.25

New Dividend Payout: $0.27

Dividend Increase: $0.02, (8.00%)

Dividend Yield: 1.46%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 12, 2020

Pay Date: March 27, 2020

Market Cap: $1.43 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 2013

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years

February 25, 2020 Closing Price: $73.86

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 26.4%, 33%, 120%

Stocks That Declared Dividend Hikes This Week: #9

Allstate Corporation ( NYSE:ALL )

Previous Dividend Payout: $0.50

New Dividend Payout: $0.54

Dividend Increase: $0.04, (8.00%)

Dividend Yield: 1.84%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 28, 2020

Pay Date: April 01, 2020

Market Cap: $37.18 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1993

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years

February 25, 2020 Closing Price: $117.31

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 25.8%, 52%, 76%

Stocks That Declared Dividend Hikes This Week: #8

Previous Dividend Payout: $0.53

New Dividend Payout: $0.58

Dividend Increase: $0.05, (9.43%)

Dividend Yield: 2.53%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 13, 2020

Pay Date: March 31, 2020

Market Cap: $67.74 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1994

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years

February 25, 2020 Closing Price: $91.70

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 32.5%, 92%, 136%

Stocks That Declared Dividend Hikes This Week: #7

Previous Dividend Payout: $0.365

New Dividend Payout: $0.40

Dividend Increase: $0.035, (9.59%)

Dividend Yield: 3.39%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 05, 2020

Pay Date: March 20, 2020

Market Cap: $18.96 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 1992

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 10 years

February 25, 2020 Closing Price: $47.14

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -8.3%, 19%, -3%

Stocks That Declared Dividend Hikes This Week: #6

Previous Dividend Payout: $1.36

New Dividend Payout: $1.50

Dividend Increase: $0.14, (10.29%)

Dividend Yield: 2.53%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 11, 2020

Pay Date: March 26, 2020

Market Cap: $258.94 Billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 1987

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 10 years

February 25, 2020 Closing Price: $237.38

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 28.6%, 73%, 121%

Stocks That Declared Dividend Hikes This Week: #5

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC )

Previous Dividend Payout: $0.375

New Dividend Payout: $0.42

Dividend Increase: $0.045, (12.00%)

Dividend Yield: 2.21%

Ex-Dividend Date: April 14, 2020

Pay Date: April 30, 2020

Market Cap: $1.85 Billion

Sector: Industrials

First Dividend: 1990

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 19 years

February 25, 2020 Closing Price: $76.04

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 46.5%, 112%, 161%

Stocks That Declared Dividend Hikes This Week: #4

Previous Dividend Payout: $0.55

New Dividend Payout: $0.625

Dividend Increase: $0.075, (13.64%)

Dividend Yield: 0.75%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 30, 2020

Pay Date: April 24, 2020

Market Cap: $43.86 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1990

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 8 years

February 25, 2020 Closing Price: $332.02

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 9.8%, 63%, 106%

Stocks That Declared Dividend Hikes This Week: #3

The Sherwin-Williams Company ( NYSE:SHW )

Previous Dividend Payout: $1.13

New Dividend Payout: $1.34

Dividend Increase: $0.21, (18.58%)

Dividend Yield: 0.97%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 28, 2020

Pay Date: March 13, 2020

Market Cap: $50.81 Billion

Sector: Materials

First Dividend: 1979

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 40 years

February 25, 2020 Closing Price: $550.96

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 27.0%, 80%, 98%

Stocks That Declared Dividend Hikes This Week: #2

Previous Dividend Payout: $0.50

New Dividend Payout: $0.60

Dividend Increase: $0.10, (20.00%)

Dividend Yield: 2.62%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 05, 2020

Pay Date: March 20, 2020

Market Cap: $4.03 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 2013

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years

February 25, 2020 Closing Price: $91.72

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -5.7%, 8%, 20%

Stocks That Declared Dividend Hikes This Week: #1

Previous Dividend Payout: $0.65

New Dividend Payout: $0.78

Dividend Increase: $0.13, (20.00%)

Dividend Yield: 0.85%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 12, 2020

Pay Date: March 30, 2020

Market Cap: $14.25 Billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 2004

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years

February 25, 2020 Closing Price: $368.66

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 45.4%, 102%, 265%

