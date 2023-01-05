Stocks That Could Go Up 1,000%

Big stock market returns are available from time to time for investors willing to take a risk. In this video, Travis Hoium covers why Virgin Galactic, Asana, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment are potentially life-changing investments.

*Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Dec. 21, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 5, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Virgin Galactic

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Virgin Galactic wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Travis Hoium has positions in Asana, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, and Virgin Galactic. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Asana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.