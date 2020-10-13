Stocks Take a Breather, Log First Losses in Five Days

The Dow closed 157 points lower today, snapping a four-day win streak as the latestÂ earnings seasonÂ gets underway. Investors are bracing for the reality that a second coronavirus stimulus package will likely not come before the election, while vaccine sentiment weighed on the market, with drugmakers Eli Lilly (LLY) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) both pausing potential vaccine trials due to complications. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed in the red as well, with the latter giving back marginal gains just before close.Â
TheÂ Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI -Â 28,679.81)Â lost 157.7 points, or 0.6% today. Disney (DIS) rose to the top of the Dow with a 3.2% win, while The Travelers (TRV) landed at the bottom with a 3.1% loss.Â
Meanwhile, theÂ S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,511.93) fellÂ 22.3 points, or 0.6% for the day, while theÂ Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 11,863.90) shedÂ 12.4 points, or 0.1%.
Lastly, theÂ Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 26.07)Â added 1 point, or 4%.
- Ireland has presented a budget that it has named "the largest in the history of the state." As the country faces a myriad of potentialÂ economic threats, the budget is one of various steps to support the country.Â (CNBC)
- Amazon workers in Germany are striking during busy "Prime day." After the U.S., Germany is the company's largest market.Â (MarketWatch)
Gold Snaps Three-Day Win Streak
Oil futures settled higher, after Chinese crude imports for September rose 2% from August. November-dated crude rose 77 cents, or around 2%, to settle at $40.20 a barrel.
Gold futures fell after three straight wins amid stimulus uncertainty. December gold fell $34.30, or 1.8%, to settle at $1,894.60 an ounce.Â
