Stocks Take a Breather in Calm, Low Volume Session

After rallying by more than 1% yesterday due to a stronger-than-expected jobs report, stocks took a well-deserved break on Tuesday and pulled back a bit from record highs.



The Dow had the steepest loss of 0.29% (or just under 100 points) to 33,430.24, while the S&P was off 0.10% to 4073.94. Both of these indices opened the session at new highs and did see some green today before finishing in the red.



The NASDAQ spent most of the day on the positive side, but the market sold off into the close so the index had to settle with a slight decline of 0.05% (or a little more than 7 points) to 13,698.38.



“We saw a lot of back and forth during the trading session as volume seemed to fall off a cliff today,” said Jeremy Mullin in Counterstrike. “It was one of those weird days that felt like summer trading on a Friday.”



Stocks are coming off a session that sharply rallied on an awesome Government Employment Situation in which 916,000 jobs were added, which was nearly 250K better than expectations and more than double the previous month’s result. We also saw the highest ever ISM Services print of 63.7.



The Dow and S&P closed Monday’s session at record highs and the beleaguered NASDAQ pulled within 3% of making its own history… so its not a bad idea to take a breather right here.



The big news tomorrow will likely be the minutes from the FOMC’s March meeting. Powell & Co. have been saying all the right things of late, especially that its ultra-accommodative monetary policy will stay put for the foreseeable future even though the economy looks to be recovering faster than expected. However, many investors aren’t convinced and will be studying those minutes closely.



Today's Portfolio Highlights:



Stocks Under $10: There’s an innovative immuno-oncology company that’s been recently uplisted to the NASDAQ and has been going “bonkers” for the past couple days. The stock is getting pretty close to this portfolio’s cutoff at $10, so Brian acted quick to add it on Tuesday. The company is GT Biopharma (GTBP), which developed a technology that allows “Natural Killer” (NK) cells to extend their life cycle to around 90 days from just 3 hours. This is done through TriKEs, which are then programmed to kill cancer cells. GTBP was only uplisted in February, so there’s no earnings history. But the editor likes the very promising early data from this company and notices that the market is beginning to pay attention to this name. Therefore, he bought GTBP on Tuesday. Make sure to read more about this new addition in the complete commentary.



TAZR Trader: The software space has experienced a lot of profit taking recently... and you know what that means to Kevin. Everything’s on sale! The only problem is that earnings estimates have gone down with the prices, which has wreaked havoc on the Zacks Ranks of the space’s momentum leaders. However, Anaplan (PLAN) is bucking the trend with a respectable Zacks Rank and is, therefore, “worth a shot” for the editor. The company offers a cloud-based platform that allows businesses to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Furthermore, one of Kevin’s favorite software analysts has PLAN as a top 5 value in Cloud pure-plays. The portfolio added PLAN on Tuesday with a 7% allocation. Read the full write-up for more on this addition.



Zacks Short Sell List: Both stocks leaving the portfolio in this week's adjustment were double-digit winners! Those short-covered names were Teradata (TDC, +14.3%) and Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY, +12.3%). The new buys that filled these open spots were Illumina (ILMN) and JOYY (YY). Learn more about this emotion-free portfolio that takes advantage of falling and volatile markets by reading the Short Sell List Trader Guide.



Have a Good Evening,

Jim Giaquinto

Recommendations from Zacks' Private Portfolios:



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.