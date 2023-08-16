Stocks Surrender Gains After Hawkish Fed Minutes

The Dow gave back a triple digit lead today, extending its August pullback after the Fed meeting minutes from July signaled more rate hikes ahead. The blue-chip index completed a 360-point reversal, after last month's notes disclosed "most participants continue to see significant upside risks to inflation, which could require further tightening of monetary policy." The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell as well, the latter logging its lowest close since June 27.

Gold, Oil Join the Slide

Oil prices suffered a third-straight loss today, weighed down by pressures at home and abroad. September-dated oil shed $1.61, or 2%, to settle at $79.38 per barrel.

Gold fell as well, to its lowest level since early July. December-dated gold lost $6.90, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,98.30 an ounce.

