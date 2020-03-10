Stocks Surged. That Doesn't Rule Out a Recession, an Economist Cautions.

Charles Dumas at TS Lombard said stock valuations haven't fallen far enough, noting that while equities have dropped in recent weeks, the S&P 500's price-to-earnings ratio remains close to its cyclical average.

Charles Dumas, chief economist at TS Lombard, said stock valuations haven't fallen far enough, noting that while equities have dropped in recent weeks, the S&P 500's price-to-earnings ratio remains close to its cyclical average.

U.S. stocks were rising on Tuesday after a brutal start to the week. But that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods. Volatility will likely continue until investors have a real idea of what the coronavirus will mean for the global economy.

There have been plenty of predictions, ranging from a small drop and speedy recovery all the way to an imminent recession. Charles Dumas, chief economist at TS Lombard, thinks a worldwide recession and bear market in stocks look likely.

“Every bear market stems from fear,” he wrote in a research note on Tuesday. “And fear of Covid-19 is perfectly rational, even if there was a flavor of panic in the week leading up to the Fed’s verbal intervention on February 28th.”

While it may turn out to be either curable or tame, he wrote, such an outcome is presently unknown. He expects fear to drive down consumer spending.

“Why would people not go to extreme lengths to avoid being a victim?” he wrote. “[The second quarter] could see a sharp drop in spending. Transport, recreation and ‘other’ services in the U.S. amount to more than 15% of consumer spending. It is easy to see how one third of this might be cut, or at least postponed, as is clearly happening with air travel.”

He said European reactions could be as strong as in the U.S., citing Italy’s move to quarantine itself.

He said stock valuations clearly haven’t fallen far enough, noting that, while equities have dropped in recent weeks, the S&P 500‘s price-to-earnings ratio remains close to its cyclical average at about 17.5 times forward earnings and 19.5 times trailing. During a typical slowdown, price to earnings ratios fall below average, he said. “More de-rating seems in order.”

“For stocks, we forecast the combination of negligible earnings growth this year with cuts in forward p/e ratios could take the S&P 500 down to the 2500 level, more than 25% down from its February 19th peak.”

And although earnings expectations have fallen in recent weeks, estimates peg 2020 earnings-per-share growth of between 10% and 14% for the S&P 500.

“This is optimistic,” Dumas wrote. “We see EPS growth for 2020 closer to 0% than 10%. This too may be a conservative estimate. Looking at EPS growth during the different stages of the economic cycle, slowdowns tend to result in an average earnings contraction of 1%. Again, this does not include only recessions, in which case EPS falls tend to be sharper.”

In the meantime, the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 4.9% on Tuesday.

Write to Connor Smith at connor.smith@barrons.com

