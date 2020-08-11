Stocks Surge Higher. Dollar Give Backs the Gains

Dollar Index is giving back the gains. Wedge promotes a further drop

USD/CAD goes under 1.33 again

GBP/USD aims 1.32

AUD/NZD tries to establish presence above 1.084

DAX breaks crucial resistance on 12800

S&P 500 close to the all-time highs

CAC breaks the neckline of the H&S pattern

EUR/USD breaks mid-term down trend line

USD/JPY tries to close the day above 106

Gold drops and tests the 1980 USD/oz support

USD/PLN breaks the lower line of the wedge

USD/CHF on the other hand, breaks the lower line of the flag

GBP/JPY tests the upper line of the sideways trend

