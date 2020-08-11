Stocks Surge Higher. Dollar Give Backs the Gains
Dollar Index is giving back the gains. Wedge promotes a further drop
USD/CAD goes under 1.33 again
GBP/USD aims 1.32
AUD/NZD tries to establish presence above 1.084
DAX breaks crucial resistance on 12800
S&P 500 close to the all-time highs
CAC breaks the neckline of the H&S pattern
EUR/USD breaks mid-term down trend line
USD/JPY tries to close the day above 106
Gold drops and tests the 1980 USD/oz support
USD/PLN breaks the lower line of the wedge
USD/CHF on the other hand, breaks the lower line of the flag
GBP/JPY tests the upper line of the sideways trend
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
