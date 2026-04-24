Stocks Supported by Intel’s Blowout Earnings and Iran Peace Talk Optimism

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) today is up +0.27%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI) (DIA) is down -0.34%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) is up +1.10%. June E-mini S&P futures (ESM26) are up +0.20%, and June E-mini Nasdaq futures (NQM26) are up +1.06%.

Stock indexes are mostly higher today, with the Nasdaq 100 posting a new all-time high. Intel is up more than +22% at a record high to lead chipmakers higher after forecasting Q2 revenue of $13.8 billion to $14.8 billion, well above expectations of $13.04 billion. The surge in Intel has reignited optimism over the economic potential of artificial intelligence for semiconductor manufacturers.

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Stocks added to their gains today on optimism that the US and Iran are moving toward talks after days of deadlock. Bloomberg reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to arrive in Pakistan on Friday night for a possible second round of peace talks between the US and Iran.

The US and Iran are locked in a battle for control of the Strait of Hormuz, with both sides blocking the waterway to gain leverage during an extended ceasefire. The US increased pressure on Iran with its naval blockade as it seeks to get Iran to agree to talks, while Israel and Lebanon are set to extend a ceasefire for three weeks.

WTI crude oil prices (CLM26) gave up a +1% advance today and are down more than -1% after Pakistan officials said a second round of US-Iran talks was expected. The Strait of Hormuz remains essentially closed, threatening to deepen the global energy crisis. Goldman Sachs estimates that crude output in the Persian Gulf has been curtailed by about 14.5 million bpd, or more than 50%, so far in April. The ongoing blockade could exacerbate global oil and fuel shortages, as about a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas transits through the strait.

Earnings season continues this week. So far, 81% of the 123 S&P 500 companies that reported Q1 earnings have beaten estimates. Q1 S&P 500 earnings are projected to climb +12% y/y, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Stripping out the technology sector, Q1 earnings are projected to increase around +3%, the weakest in two years.

The markets are discounting a 1% chance for a +25 bp FOMC rate hike at the April 28-29 policy meeting.

Overseas stock markets are mixed today. The Euro Stoxx 50 fell to a 2-week low and is down -0.20%. China's Shanghai Composite closed down -0.33%. Japan's Nikkei Stock 225 closed up +0.97%.

Interest Rates

June 10-year T-notes (ZNM6) today are down -3 ticks. The 10-year T-note yield is up +2.7 bp to 4.351%. Jun T-notes are under pressure today, and the 10-year T-note yield rose to a 1.5-week high of 4.353%. Today's strength in stocks has reduced safe-haven demand for government debt securities and is weighing on T-notes. Losses are limited in T-notes; however, after WTI crude oil gave up a +1% advance and fell more than -1%, which eases inflation expectations and is supportive for T-notes.

European government bond yields are moving higher today. The 10-year German bund yield is up +1.4 bp to 3.023%. The 10-year UK gilt yield rose to a 4-week high of 4.993% and is up by +3.4 bp to 4.972%.

The German Apr IFO business confidence index fell -1.9 to a nearly 6-year low of 84.4, weaker than expectations of 85.7.

ECB Governing Council member Peter Kazimir said the war in Iran might necessitate a slight interest rate increase by the ECB.

UK Mar retail sales ex-autos rose +0.2% m/m, stronger than expectations of no change m/m.

Swaps are discounting an 8% chance of a +25 bp ECB rate hike at its next policy meeting on April 30.

US Stock Movers

Intel (INTC) is up more than 22% to lead chip stocks higher and gainers in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 after forecasting Q2 revenue of $13.8 billion to $14.8 billion, well above expectations of $13.04 billion. Also, Qualcomm (QCOM) is up more than +12%, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and ARM Holdings Plc (ARM) are up more than +10%. In addition, Lam Research (LRCX) is up more than +4%, and KLA Corp (KLAC), Micron Technology (MU), Applied Materials (AMAT), and ASML Holding NV (ASML) are up more than +2%.

Organon & Co. (OGN) is up more than +25% after the Economic Times reported that Sun Pharma is planning to submit a binding offer of $13 billion for the company.

Chemed Corp (CHE) is up more than +17% after reporting Q1 adjusted EPS of $5.65, stronger than the consensus of $5.30.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW) is up more than +5% after reporting Q1 adjusted EPS of 78 cents, better than the consensus of 73 cents.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) is up more than +4% after JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on the stock with a recommendation of overweight and a price target of $35.

Procter & Gamble (PG) is up more than +3% to lead gainers in the Dow Jones Industrials after reporting Q3 net sales of $21.24 billion, above the consensus of $20.50 billion.

Comfort Systems USA (FIX) is up more than +2% after reporting Q1 revenue of $2.87 billion, well above the consensus of $2.39 billion.

Charter Communications (CHTR) is down more than -13% to lead losers in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 after reporting Q1 EPS of $9.17, weaker than the consensus of $9.52.

HCA Healthcare (HCA) is down more than -10% after reporting Q1 net income of $1.62 billion, below the consensus of $1.63 billion.

Boyd Gaming (BYD) is down more than -5% after reporting Q1 revenue of $997.4 million, below the consensus of $1 billion.

Comcast (CMCSA) is down more than -4% after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to hold from buy.

Eli Lilly (LLY) is down more than -2% after weekly data showed total prescriptions for the company’s Zepbound obesity drug fell -2% compare to the prior week.

Earnings Reports(4/24/2026)

Charter Communications Inc (CHTR), First Hawaiian Inc (FHB), Gentex Corp (GNTX), Hasbro Inc (HAS), HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA), Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC), Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG), SLB Ltd (SLB), Southern Copper Corp (SCCO), Western Union Co/The (WU).

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