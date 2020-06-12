Stocks Suffer Weekly Losses on Second-Wave Fears

Despite coming out of the gate hot, the Dow has shaved off most of its earlier gains to trade slightly above breakeven. The blue-chip, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite indexes all managed to mark modest wins for the day, but pulled back for the week. Driving the weekly drop was Thursday's drastic selloff, which presented stocks with their worst daily plunge since mid-March, as a fears reignited toward a potential second wave of coronavirus. Also in digestion has been Wednesday's announcement by the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates steady through 2022 as the economy recovers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 25,605.54) tacked on 477.4 points, or 1.9% for the day. Boeing (BA) is back on top today, gaining 11.5%, while Walmart (WMT) paced the loser after it fell 2%. For the week, the Dow lost 5.6%.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,041.31) rose 39.2 points, or 1.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 9,588.81) added 96.1 points, or 1%. For the week, the indexes shed 4.8% and 2.2%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 36.09) fell 4.7 points, or 11.5%, for the day, and 47.2% for the week.

Crude Spirals for the Week

Not much changed for oil since yesterday, but black gold did end up with its first weekly fall since April, amid renewed fears surrounding COVID-19 cases. On the day, July-dated crude fell 8 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $36.26 per barrel, and pulled back 8.3% for the week.



Despite investors flocking to safe havens, the price of gold slid to close out the week. Aforementioned fears over an inevitable second wave of coronavirus cases only added to the already bleak economic outlook set by the Fed. Gold for August delivery fell $2.50, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,737.30 per ounce on the day, but rose 3.2% for the week.

