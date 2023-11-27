News & Insights

Stocks Stumble as November Winds Down

November 27, 2023 — 04:28 pm EST

Written by pmartin@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer

Stocks stumbled today, with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all finishing modestly lower to start the last week of November. Ahead of a loaded slate of economic data, Wall Street today monitored spending data amid the Black Friday and Cyber Monday retail events. Elsewhere, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) rose for the first time in seven sessions. 

Closing Index Summary November 272023

NYSE and Nasdaq Stat November 272023

5 Things to Know Today

    1. New home sales for October fell at a lower-than-expected rate. (MarketWatch)
    2. Deeper oil cuts could be on the docket later this week. (Reuters)
    3. Activist buzz boosts infrastructure stock.
    4. Don't sweat this retail stock pullback.
    5. Options bulls are piling on Palantir stock.

    There were no earnings of note today.

    Unusual Options Activity November 272023

    Gold Hits Highest Levels Since May

    Oil prices finished lower today, but bounced off their session lows, as investors await the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its Allies (OPEC+) meeting later this week. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 68 cents, or 0.9%, at $74.86 a barrel.

    Meanwhile, gold prices remained above the $2,000 level, hitting their highest level since May 16 amid a softer dollar and Fed dovishness optimism. As of this writing, gold was up 0.4% to settle at $2,009.65 an ounce.

