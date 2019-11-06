Stocks Struggle in Low-Volume Trading

Stocks were little changed today during a low-volume session on Wall Street, as traders continue to await more clarity on trade talks. Reports circulated that the U.S. and China may not come to a trade agreement until December, and a number of Fed speeches were front and center, as well. The Dow held right below its all-time high for most of the day, but closed near breakeven, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also struggled.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 27,492.56) finished down 0.07 point. Procter & Gamble (PG) paced the 20 Dow winners with a 1.2% gain, while the worst of the 10 losers was Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), which fell 2.8%.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,076.78) gained 2.2 points, or 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 8,410.63) slipped 24.1 points, or 0.3%.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 12.62) gave up 0.5 point, or 3.7%.

5 Items on Our Radar Today

Doctors have started a trial to look at gene-editing technology CRISPR for battling cancer. Early data looks mixed, and doctors plan on bringing in 15 additional patients for treatment. (MarketWatch) Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is making more promises, this time tweeting that the company's cybertruck will be unveiled on Nov. 21. Details about the vehicle have not been released. (TechCrunch) Behind Match Group's negative earnings reaction. Why this healthcare stock could go higher. Pick up protective puts on Skechers.

Oil Dips as Gold Gets a Win

Today's larger-than-expected increase in domestic crude inventories hit oil prices. December crude futures fell 88 cents, or 1.5%, to end at $56.35 per barrel.

Gold prices rose today amid the tepid price action in equities. Gold for December delivery gained $9.40, or 0.6%, to end at $1,493.10 an ounce.

