Stocks Steady Following 'Phase One' Trade Agreement with China

NASDAQ Composite +0.18% Dow -0.09% S&P 500 -0.07% Russell 2000 -0.36%

NASDAQ Advancers: 1039 Decliners: 1351

Market Volume (vs yesterday) +3.06%

WTI Crude +1.32% Gold -0.50% VIX -3.44%

Market Movers

China "Phase One" trade deal reached

Boris Johnson’s conservatives win U.K. elections, Brexit to proceed in January

U.S. November Retail Sales +0.2% vs. consensus +0.5%

October revised higher to +0.4% from +0.3%

November Ex-Autos Sales +0.1% vs. +0.4% consensus

October revised higher to +0.3% from +0.2%

November Ex-Autos and Gas Sales flat vs. +0.4% consensus

October revised higher to +0.2% from +0.1%

November Core Retail Sales +1% vs +0.3% expected growth

November Import Prices +0.2% , in-line with consensus

November Export Prices +0.2% vs. +0.1% consensus

Business Inventories +0.2% M/M, in-line with consensus

Reaction to earnings: ADBE + 4%, COST -1.5%, ORCL -2.9%, AVGO -4%

Chris’ Commentary

Thursday stocks rallied into the close to record highs. The promise of a China-U.S. trade deal, which was delivered this morning, lifted the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite to record high closes. The Dow and the Russell 2000 both finished higher by 0.79%. Eight billion shares changes hands yesterday, confirming a risk-on sentiment for traders. Yesterday’s volume on the consolidated tape was more than 8 billion shares, the most we have seen traded in nearly in 3 weeks. A positive sign for the markets.

Stocks are now trading mixed to lower after opening broadly higher. The euphoria we saw this morning in the markets has faded following a bevy of headlines and tweets as traders try to figure out the details of the agreed upon phase one trade deal with China.

Currently, nine of the 11 of the S&P 500 sectors are trading lower with Financials, Communications and Material all down over 0.5%. Tech is the bright spot up over 0.5%. Crude continues to trade higher, building on yesterday’s gains. Gold and the dollar both trade lower. The yield on the 10-yr stands at 1.86%.

U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer confirms that the U.S. and China have reached a “Phase One” trade deal. According to the release the deal “requires structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime in the areas of intellectual property, technology transfer, agriculture, financial services, and currency and foreign exchange. The Phase One agreement also includes a commitment by China that it will make substantial additional purchases of U.S. goods and services in the coming years. Importantly, the agreement establishes a strong dispute resolution system that ensures prompt and effective implementation and enforcement. The United States has agreed to modify its Section 301 tariff actions in a significant way.”

November U.S monthly retail sales increased, but not as much as analysts’ expected.The top-line number showed an increase of +0.2%, below consensus of +0.5% growth. Core retail sales (excluding autos and fuel) were softer growing by only +0.1% after increasing an adjusted +0.4% last month. The report shows continued growth in consumer discretionary spend but less that thought. The weaker than expected print is attributed to this year’s late Thanksgiving.

Boris Johnson’s Conservative party won a resounding election victory last night which redraws the political map of Britain. This will give the prime minister the mandate he needs to move forward with Brexit and pull the U.K. out of the EU by the end of January, 2020. The FTSE 100 Index and the British pound responded positively.

Brian’s Technical Take

The phase one tariff deal has been reached and with it just two of eleven GICS sectors, Technology and Utilities, are in the green. Technology, +43% YTD, seemingly always goes up, while Utilities are befitting from the safe haven play as long dated Treasuries are bid higher.

The 10YR UST Yield reached a high of 1.95% in the overnight session, but despite the seemingly bullish trade deal announcement it has given back 13bps to session lows at 1.82%. Some may think this implies doubt or uncertainty about the details of the deal, and they prove to be right, but from a strictly technical perspective the 1.90% - 1.97% range has been clearly defined, technical resistance for three consecutive months.

Also, for three consecutive months, there has been a trend of higher lows, which is now converging closer towards that horizontal resistance range which indicates the eventual breakout, up or down, is not far off. Yet while the intermediate term trend of higher lows and a rising 50-day moving average is bullish, the longer term trend and the declining 200-day moving average is bearish.

In general, I would tend to favor the longer term trend, however those August lows were in line with the prior secular lows made in 2012 and 2016, and thus is a major support level. That level could certainly be retested and it which point we will reassess. In keeping with the holiday spirit and a glass half full perspective, I am rooting for the upside breakout in yields in lieu of a breakdown as it likely would reflect bullish animal spirits in the broader equity market.

