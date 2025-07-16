Stocks Stay Strong, Brush Off Fed Chair Firing Scare

Stocks finished higher today, but the session wasn't without controversy. After a White House official indicated President Donald Trump was on the verge of firing Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Trump denied those claims and said he was "not planning" on that in the near future.

In response, all three major indexes -- after a sudden sharp drop into the red midday -- finished higher. The Dow added 231 points, while the Nasdaq notched its third-straight record close. Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), settled lower and was turned away at 20 during a midday spike.

5 Things to Know Today

Gold Trims Gains After Trump Dismisses Powell Firing

Oil prices notched a third-straight loss on Wednesday, as building crude inventories and economic concerns in relation to tariffs overshadowed signs of stronger demand. August-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 0.2%, or 14 cents, to settle at $66.38 per barrel.

Gold prices were all over the place today due to President Trump's rhetoric. The safe-haven asset popped at first, then pared gains after Trump denied claims he would fire Fed Chair Powell. August-dated gold futures added 0.7% to settle at $3,360.80.

