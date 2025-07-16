Markets

Stocks Stay Strong, Brush Off Fed Chair Firing Scare

July 16, 2025 — 04:26 pm EDT

Written by pmartin@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer->

Stocks finished higher today, but the session wasn't without controversy. After a White House official indicated President Donald Trump was on the verge of firing Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Trump denied those claims and said he was "not planning" on that in the near future.

In response, all three major indexes -- after a sudden sharp drop into the red midday -- finished higher. The Dow added 231 points, while the Nasdaq notched its third-straight record close. Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), settled lower and was turned away at 20 during a midday spike. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including: 

  • Signal: Buy the dip on Duolingo stock.
  • Meet the chip stock sitting out today's rally.
  • Plus, Palantir stock upgraded; two cheap stocks breaking out; and a fintech name to know.

closing indexes july16

nyse nasdaq july16

5 Things to Know Today

  1. Weekly mortgage applications fell off again as tariff concerns weigh. (CNBC)
  2. Crypto Week is back on track after a boost from President Trump. (Reuters)
  3. Analysts are finally coming around to Palantir stock.
  4. 2 stocks under $20 breaking out, and can still climb.
  5. Global Payments stock gets activist investor boost.

Earnings July16

UVOL July16

Gold Trims Gains After Trump Dismisses Powell Firing

Oil prices notched a third-straight loss on Wednesday, as building crude inventories and economic concerns in relation to tariffs overshadowed signs of stronger demand. August-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 0.2%, or 14 cents, to settle at $66.38 per barrel.

Gold prices were all over the place today due to President Trump's rhetoric. The safe-haven asset popped at first, then pared gains after Trump denied claims he would fire Fed Chair Powell. August-dated gold futures added 0.7% to settle at $3,360.80.

