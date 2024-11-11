Stocks Stay Hot, Log Record Closes Across Wall Street

Stocks stayed hot to kick off a new trading week, with all three major indexes scoring fresh record closes. The Dow and S&P 500 both toppled historical milestones, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq pared modest losses to score a fifth-straight win. Elsewhere, the small cap Russell 2000 (RUT) cleared 24,000 for the first time ever, while cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) barrels toward uncharted territory and the vaunted $90,000 level.

There were no earnings of note today.

Oil Extends Losses on China Uncertainty

Oil futures continued to struggle, as last week's China updates weighed on demand. For the session, December-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude shed $2.34 cents, or 3.3%, to settle at $68.04 a barrel.

Uncertainty surrounding the future of economic policy alongside a rising U.S. dollar is pushing gold futures lower. Gold futures are 2.8% lower at $2,620.20, at last check.

