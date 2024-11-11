News & Insights

BTC

Stocks Stay Hot, Log Record Closes Across Wall Street

November 11, 2024 — 04:26 pm EST

Written by egilkey@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer

Stocks stayed hot to kick off a new trading week, with all three major indexes scoring fresh record closes. The Dow and S&P 500 both toppled historical milestones, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq pared modest losses to score a fifth-straight win. Elsewhere, the small cap Russell 2000 (RUT) cleared 24,000 for the first time ever, while cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) barrels toward uncharted territory and the vaunted $90,000 level.  

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Big-name tech giant lands analyst upgrade.
  • Options traders circle Elon Musk stock.
  • Plus, post-earnings pop to watch; merger news to take in; and space stocks making pre-earnings moves.

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. Even though Bitcoin (BTC) roars higher, there's dissension in the ranks. (CNBC)
  2. Artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models need to pivot. (Reuters)
  3. Radiology stock finally breaks out.
  4. Canned merger shakes up healthcare sector.
  5. Space stocks score pre-earnings rally.

There were no earnings of note today.

Oil Extends Losses on China Uncertainty

Oil futures continued to struggle, as last week's China updates weighed on demand. For the session, December-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude shed $2.34 cents, or 3.3%, to settle at $68.04 a barrel.

Uncertainty surrounding the future of economic policy alongside a rising U.S. dollar is pushing gold futures lower. Gold futures are 2.8% lower at $2,620.20, at last check.

Schaeffer
