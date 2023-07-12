News & Insights

Markets

Stocks Stay Hot as "Fear Gauge" Deflates

July 12, 2023 — 04:28 pm EDT

Written by pmartin@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

The Dow scored its third-straight gain today, although inflation tailwinds wore off as the closing bell sounded. The blue-chip index was up over 325 points at its session highs, but still finished with solid gains to extend its hot streak. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq locked up three-day win streaks of their own, both closing at their highest level since April 2022. With investors reassessing the Fed's interest rate policy, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) logged its worst single-session drop since June 1. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • What does Amazon Prime Day mean for the stock?
  • 2 China-based tech stocks enjoyed outsized gains.
  • Plus, EV stock dinged; a 2023 sector analysis; and more upside for NFLX. 

Summary 0712

NYSE Nasdaq 0712

5 Things to Know Today

  1. The Fed's Beige Book underscores the cooling inflation data today. (MarketWatch)
  2. Ukraine has NATO's support, even if the timetable is murky. (Reuters)
  3. Why this EV stock sat out of today's rally.
  4. Should you buy the dip on these underperforming sectors?
  5. Another analyst buys the Netflix stock revival.

There are no notable earnings reports today.

UVOL 0712

Commodities Enjoy CPI Tailwinds

Oil prices scored back-to-back gains today as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies' (OPEC+) supply cuts offset a weekly gain in U.S. commercial crude inventories. August-dated oil tacked on 92 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $75.75 per barrel.

Gold prices stayed hot as well, buoyed by the prospect of a less-hawkish Fed. August-dated gold added $24.60 or 1.3%, to close at $1,961.70 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.