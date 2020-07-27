Stocks Start Week Strong; Gold Hits Record High

After last week's lackluster performance, all three major benchmarks ended the day in the black, with the Dow modestly above fair value. Big Tech, led by Apple (AAPL), pushed stocks higher, particularly for the Nasdaq. As one of the busiest weeks in terms of earnings, the S&P 500 has enjoyed a boost from various quarterly beats. Meanwhile, investors eye congress as they continue work on another stimulus bill.

Moderna stock soars again after massive funding boost.

Pharma giant flies on double analyst upgrade.

Plus, options bears chime in on blue chip; Zoom stock looks ripe for a surge; and another vaccine stock could soon move higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 26,584.77) rose 114.9 points, or 0.4% for the day. Dow (DOW) rose to the top of the Dow, finishing 3.3% higher, while Boeing (BA) fell to the bottom, losing 2%.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,239.41) gained 23.8 points, or 0.7% for the day, and the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 10,536.27) added 173.1 points, or 1.7% for today's session.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 24.74) lost 1.1 points, or 4.3%, for the day.

Gold Reaches Fresh Record Highs

Oil prices rose today as the U.S. dollar dropped to a two-year low. September-dated crude gained 31 cents, or nearly 0.8%, to settle at $41.60 per barrel.

Gold futures rose today to break both their closing and intraday record highs. Gold for August rose $33.50, or 1.8%, to settle at $1,931 an ounce, topping Friday's high.

