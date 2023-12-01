News & Insights

Stocks Start December With More Gains

December 01, 2023 — 04:26 pm EST

Wall Street picked up right where it left off in November today, with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all kicking off December with solid wins. The blue-chip scored its fourth win in a row and closed at its highest level since January 2022, while the S&P 500 closed at 2023 highs. Thanks to renewed optimism that interest rate cuts are forthcoming in 2024, all three major indexes also clocked their fifth-straight weekly win. 

  • Retail stocks are head into a huge month.
  • 2 shipping stocks to avoid in December.
  • Plus, Pfizer's rough day; a gold stock to target; and the big winners of the week.
 

5 Things to Know Today

    1. Fossil fuels are a once more a contentious issue at COP28. (Reuters)
    2. Enigmatic cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) is quietly having a renaissance. (CNBC)
    3. Why this Dow stock sat out the broad market rally.
    4. Gold stock cruising into historically bullish month.
    5. What stocks were the focus during this breakout week?

    Gold Gains on Powell Comments

    Oil prices trekked lower, with a news gap in the wake of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its Allies (OPEC+) meeting. Today, January West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gave back $1.89, or 2.5%, to settle at $74.07 a barrel. For the week, black gold shed 2%.

    Gold prices bounced back today, rising for the third-straight week. February gold futures added $32.50, or 1.6%, to settle at $2,089.70 an ounce. The safe-haven asset rose 3% for the week.

