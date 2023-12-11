Stocks Start Busy Week Off on a High Note

Stocks rose across the board today, as Wall Street extended last week's gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) jumped triple digits for the second session in a row, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) secured their third-straight win. Investors are awaiting tomorrow's highly anticipated consumer price index (CPI) reading for November, especially ahead of the Federal Reserve's final meeting of 2023 that begins tomorrow.

Marathon Digital stock enjoying Bitcoin buzz .

. Costco stock red-hot before earnings.

red-hot before earnings. Plus, social media stocks hit annual highs; and three retail stocks in focus today.

5 Things to Know Today

There are no earnings of note today.

Oil Settles as Gold Freefalls

Fresh off seven-straight weekly losses, their longest weekly losing streak since 2018, oil prices inched higher today. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for January delivery added 9 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $71.32 a barrel.

Gold prices dropped to nearly three-week lows today, amid strength in the U.S dollar. At last glance, February-dated gold futures fell $20.80, or 1.03%, to close at 1,993.70 dollars per ounce.

