Stocks Start Busy Week Off on a High Note

Stocks rose across the board today, as Wall Street extended last week's gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) jumped triple digits for the second session in a row, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) secured their third-straight win. Investors are awaiting tomorrow's highly anticipated consumer price index (CPI) reading for November, especially ahead of the Federal Reserve's final meeting of 2023 that begins tomorrow.
- Marathon Digital stock enjoying Bitcoin buzz.
- Costco stock red-hot before earnings.
- Plus, social media stocks hit annual highs; and three retail stocks in focus today.
5 Things to Know Today
- Microsoft (MSFT) and the AFL-CIO union struck a deal on Monday, as artificial intelligence (AI) continues to grow. (Reuters)
- General Atlantic, which invested in Facebook (META) before it went public, has reportedly filed a confidential initial public offering (IPO). (Bloomberg)
- See what lifted Pinterest and Snap stocks today.
- Macy's receives billion-dollar buyout offer.
- 2 retail stocks boosted by new "buy" ratings.
There are no earnings of note today.
Oil Settles as Gold Freefalls
Fresh off seven-straight weekly losses, their longest weekly losing streak since 2018, oil prices inched higher today. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for January delivery added 9 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $71.32 a barrel.
Gold prices dropped to nearly three-week lows today, amid strength in the U.S dollar. At last glance, February-dated gold futures fell $20.80, or 1.03%, to close at 1,993.70 dollars per ounce.
