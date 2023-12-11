News & Insights

Markets
SPX

Stocks Start Busy Week Off on a High Note

December 11, 2023 — 04:35 pm EST

Written by lmccandless@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Stocks rose across the board today, as Wall Street extended last week's gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) jumped triple digits for the second session in a row, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) secured their third-straight win. Investors are awaiting tomorrow's highly anticipated consumer price index (CPI) reading for November, especially ahead of the Federal Reserve's final meeting of 2023 that begins tomorrow. 

  • Marathon Digital stock enjoying Bitcoin buzz
  • Costco stock red-hot before earnings. 
  • Plus, social media stocks hit annual highs; and three retail stocks in focus today. 
 

Summary 1211

NYSE Nasdaq 1211

5 Things to Know Today

    1. Microsoft (MSFT) and the AFL-CIO union struck a deal on Monday, as artificial intelligence (AI) continues to grow. (Reuters)
    2. General Atlantic, which invested in Facebook (META) before it went public, has reportedly filed a confidential initial public offering (IPO). (Bloomberg)
    3. See what lifted Pinterest and Snap stocks today.  
    4. Macy's receives billion-dollar buyout offer. 
    5. 2 retail stocks boosted by new "buy" ratings. 

    There are no earnings of note today.

    UVOL 1211

    Oil Settles as Gold Freefalls

    Fresh off seven-straight weekly losses, their longest weekly losing streak since 2018, oil prices inched higher today. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for January delivery added 9 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $71.32 a barrel. 

    Gold prices dropped to nearly three-week lows today, amid strength in the U.S dollar. At last glance, February-dated gold futures fell $20.80, or 1.03%, to close at 1,993.70 dollars per ounce. 

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Markets
    Schaeffer
    Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
    More articles by this source ->

    Stocks mentioned

    SPX
    DJIA

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.