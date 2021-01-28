Stocks Stage Comeback as Reddit Drama Reaches Fever Pitch

Stock staged a remarkable comeback from yesterday's selloff, with the Dow settling 300 points higher on Thursday after trading up over 600 points at its session highs, thanks to outsized gains from the likes of Disney (DIS) and American Express (AXP). The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also enjoyed rebounds, while the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) took a step back, giving back most of yesterday's gains to notch its biggest one-day drop since March.

Meanwhile, Wall Street's attention is pointed towards the Reddit-fueled speculative trading frenzy that is making a number of heavily shorted names extremely volatile. Several online brokerage firms, including Robinhood and Interactive Brokers, made moves to curb some of this volatility by restricting trading, drawing criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 30,603.36) added 300.2 points, or nearly 1% for the day. Walt Disney (DIS) led the gainers with a 5.4% pop, while Apple (AAPL) fell to the bottom of the index with a 5% dip.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,787.38) settled 36.6 points, or 1% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 13,337.16) tacked on 66.6 points, or 0.5%.

Lastly, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 30.21) trimmed off 7 points, or 18.8% for the day.

Gold Logs Longest Losing Streak Since March 2019

Gold just registered its longest fall since March 2019, dropping for a sixth consecutive session as Treasury yields spiked, while yesterday's Federal Reserve decision to keep interest rates near zero also dulled the metal. February-dated gold lost $7, or 0.4%, to finish at $1,837.90 per ounce.

Oil prices pulled back today as well, as anxieties over softening energy demand amid new Covid-19 developments usurped yesterday's decline in crude inventories. As a result, March-dated crude shed 51 cents, or 1% for the day, to settle at $52.34 per barrel.

