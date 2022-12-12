Markets

Stocks Stage a Comeback After Dismal Week

December 12, 2022 — 04:27 pm EST

The Dow staged quite a rebound following its worst week since September, adding 528 points for the day, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed with solid gains as well. Investors are eagerly awaiting tomorrow's CPI reading, in which analysts expect a 7.3% increase year-over-year, while today's data showed the U.S. budget deficit widened to $248.5 billion in November. Elsewhere, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), logged its highest close since Nov. 8.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Options bears target struggling semiconductor stock
  • Delta Air Lines stock could soon fly to new highs. 
  • Plus, EV maker switches focus; COUP's post-earnings pop; and HZNP's billion-dollar buyout.  

Closing Indexes Summary Dec 12

NYSE and Nasdaq Stats Dec 12

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. An installation at Art Basel Miami has gone viral, after the "ATM Leaderboard" ranked users based on how much money they had in their bank accounts. (MarketWatch)
  2.  The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, California, U.S. is expected to announce a major scientific breakthrough on fusion energy. (Reuters)
  3. Rivian Automotive called off a deal with Mercedes-Benz. 
  4. Unpacking this tech stock's surge
  5. Amgen will soon acquire this biopharmaceutical name

Corporate Earnings Dec 12

Unusual Options Activity Table Dec 12

Oil Prices Snap Six-Day Skid

Oil prices snapped their six-day losing streak as supply concerns reemerged due to the suspension of the Keystone Pipeline. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for January delivery added $2.15, or 3%, to settle at $73.17 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. 

Gold prices closed lower for the first time in the last five sessions. February-dated gold dropped $18.40, or 1%, to settle at $1,792.30 per ounce.   

