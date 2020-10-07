Stocks Soar on Renewed Stimulus Sentiment

Stocks closed higher across the board today, taking positive cues from U.S. President Donald Trump's calls for additional financial support for airlines and a second round of individualized stimulus checks. Wall Street bounced back from yesterday's dramatic plummet, after President Trump's announcement of a stalled stimulus package in Congress until after the presidential election.

The Dow closed 530 points higher -- its best single-session gain since July 13 -- while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq followed suit with a strong finish in the black. Meanwhile, the Federal Open Market Committee's minutes showed the economy recovering faster than expected, though many officials are taking a second stimulus by the end of the year into account, without which they foresee a slower improvement.

TheÂ Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI -Â 28,303.46)Â gained 530.7 points, or 1.9% today. Salesforce.com (CRM) led the pack, adding 3.9%, while Walmart (WMT) landed at the bottom with a 0.2% gain.Â Â

Meanwhile, theÂ S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,419.45) added 58.5Â points, or 1.7% for the day, and theÂ Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 11,364.60) tacked on an even 210Â points, or 1.9%.

Lastly, theÂ Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 28.06)Â lost 1.4 points, or 4.8% for the day.

The loan forgiveness process has been criticized by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) for a variety of reasons, yet is moving forward amid uncertainty. (Reuters) Six current and former executives in the chicken industry have been indicted on price-fixing charges. New details are arising on the alleged conspiracy, including a longer time period of the crime than previously thought. (MarketWatch)

Oil, Gold Settled Lower

Oil prices settled lower for the first session in the last three, amid news that 80% of the Gulf of Mexico's oil production has been halted due to Hurricane Delta. November-dated crude fell 72 cents, or 1.8%, to settle at $39.95 per barrel.Â

Gold futures saw little volatility today, with the rise of the U.S. dollar weighing on the commodity. Gold for December dropped $18, or 0.9%, to settle at $1,890.80 an ounce --the lowest settlement in over a week.

