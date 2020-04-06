Stocks Gain on Hope Virus Is Slowing

Investors responded to potentially positive signs about the battle against the Covid-19 outbreak in the U.S. and Europe, welcoming figures showing that the rate of growth of new infections may be slowing.

Stocks opened a shortened Easter week with strong gains and rose higher throughout the day on Monday. Investors responded to potentially positive signs about the battle against the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. and Europe, welcoming figures showing that the rate of growth of new infections and fatalities may be slowing.

“With the spread of the virus appearing to slow down somewhat, at least in Europe and especially in Asia, risk appetite may improve slightly for the time being,” said Marc-André Fongern of Fongern Global Forex.

Over the weekend, growth in new cases slowed to 8.2% from 12.3% in the U.S., and the fatality rate declined in both Italy and Spain, according to data compiled by Deutsche Bank.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1,219 points, or 5.8% in afternoon trading. The S&P 500 gained 5.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite also rose 5.7%.

Overseas, stocks rose too. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index jumped 4.2% on Monday, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 2.2%. The STOXX Europe 600 index closed up 3.7%, while the German DAX surged 5.8% and the French CAC 40 and U.K. FTSE 100 also saw big gains.

The prices of U.S. Treasury bonds largely fell Monday, lifting their yields. The yield on the 10-Year Treasury rose about 8 basis points, or hundredths of a percentage point, to 0.668%. The price of gold rose 3%, to $1,695 an ounce.

Stocks have been on a wild ride lately. The Dow fell 584 points, or 2.7%, last week after rallying 12.4% the week before—a surge that followed multiple weeks of double-digit drops. The S&P 500 fell 2.1% last week after rallying 10.3% the week before, while the Nasdaq lost 1.7%, after a gain of 9.1% the prior week.

Many travel stocks—hammered by the virus—soared on Monday. Cruise operator Carnival (ticker: CCL) stock was up 25% and Hilton Worldwide (HLT) shares jumped 13%.

U.S. airline shares were also up: JetBlue Airways (JBLU) rose 5%, Alaska Air Group (ALK) gained 9%, and United Airlines Holdings (UAL) added 6%. The group was down about 61% year to date, on average, going into Monday.

Benchmark crude-oil prices dropped over 6% to start the week following reports that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia have pushed back a meeting to cut production until Thursday. Optimism about potential supply cuts had sent the oil price rallying almost 32% last week.

Energy stocks were initially lower in response to the delay, but many turned higher in early trading Monday. Exxon Mobil (XOM) shares were up 2% and Chevron (CVX) shares gained 4%.

Oil-service stocks were also higher. Halliburton (HAL) shares were up 4% and Schlumberger (SLB) shares rose 5%, but they remain down more than 65% year to date even considering last week’s oil-price rally.

Analysts’ upgrades and downgrades were moving other shares.

American Airlines (AAL) stock was up 1% after the oil-price decline, and despite dropping 6.7% Friday. Jet fuel—which closely tracks oil prices—is a big expense for airlines. J.P. Morgan cut its rating on the stock to the equivalent of Sell Monday. American has the most debt—relative to its size—of any major U.S. airline.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) shares were down 8% Monday after Credit Suisse cut shares to the equivalent of Sell. The stock has soared on the need for videoconference software, with a gain of about 88% year to date as of Friday’s closing price.

Wayfair (W) stock soared 38% after the online furniture retailer said its business more than doubled in late March and early April. Millions of people stuck at home due to social distancing measures are clearly taking the opportunity to spruce up their surroundings.

Investors will get a little break from volatility on Friday. U.S. stock markets will be closed for the Easter holiday.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com and Steve Goldstein at steven.goldstein@wsj.com

