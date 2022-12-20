Stocks Snap Losing Streaks Following Afternoon Rally

Though the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) decision to widen its cap on the 10-year Japanese government bond yield threw the U.S. market for a loop this morning, stocks managed gains by the end of the day.
All three major benchmarks snapped their four-day losing streaks, with the Dow finishing the day 92 points higher. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq logged more muted gains, settling just above breakeven, while the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) fell for the third-straight day.
Continue reading for more on today's market, including:
- Buy the dip on this restaurant stock.
- Stitch Fix stock hit record low after downgrade.
- Plus, trouble brewing for General Mills; call traders play RKLB; and an EV stock off record lows.
5 Things to Know Today
- Broadcom Inc.’s acquisition of VMware Inc. is being investigated by the European Union (EU) for anticompetitive concerns. (MarketWatch)
- An earthquake in northern California has left thousands without power. (Reuters)
- General Mills stock brushes off results as pet business disappoints.
- Rocket Lab USA has seen more calls than usual of late.
- See why Lucid Motors stock was trending today.
There were no earnings of note today.
Oil, Gold Rise
Oil prices continued their rise despite surging Covid-19 cases in China. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for January delivery added 90 cents, or 1.3%, to end at $76.19 a barrel.
Gold prices rose after the Bank of Japan's decision put pressure on the U.S. dollar. February-dated gold rose $27.70, or 1.5%, to finish at $1,825.40 per ounce.
