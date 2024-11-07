Stocks Snag More Records; Fed Cuts Rates

All three major indexes hit record highs once again during today's session, extending yesterday's surge after the Presidential election. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 both nabbed record closes as well, the former with a triple-digit win, while the Dow finished flat.
All eyes were on Washington this afternoon, after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a widely anticipated 25 basis points and investors unpacked comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Treasury yields remained lower in response, with the 10-year last seen near 4.32%.
5 Things to Know Today
- AppLovin (APP) is continuing its outperformance as it skyrockets after earnings today. (CNBC)
- Tech startup Kalshi and Interactive Brokers (IBKR) subsidiary ForecastEx LLC reported that millions were bet on the Presidential election through their platforms. Just how much? $132 million and $538 million, respectively. (MarketWatch)
- Key inflation data due out next week.
- Qualcomm stock challenges resistance levels after beat-and-raise.
- Arm stock surges on quarterly win.
Oil, Gold Prices Rise
Oil prices finished the day higher as traders continue to speculate on the impact of Trump's election. December-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 67 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $72.36 a barrel.
Gold prices rose today as well, on the back of a retreat in the U.S. dollar. Gold futures settled 1.1% higher at $2,705.80.
