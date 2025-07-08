Stocks Slump Again as Tariff Whiplash Weighs

Stocks struggled again today with tariff headwinds. The Dow shed 165 points and the S&P 500 finished marginally lower, after President Donald Trump insisted there would be no exceptions to his Aug. 1 tariff start date, after saying last night the deadline was not firm. The Trump administration also unveiled a 50% tariff on copper imports. Investors felt the whiplash in trade rhetoric, with the Nasdaq finishing flat after all three major indexes traded on both sides of the aisle throughout the session.

5 Things to Know Today

There were no notable earnings reports today.

Oil Nabs Another Gain; Gold Cools Off

Oil prices logged back-to-back gains today, stabilizing after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) and allies output hike. August-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 40 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $68.33 a barrel.

Gold prices continued cooled as the U.S. dollar gained strength and Treasury yields rose. August-dated gold futures shed 0.8% to settle at $3,316.90.

