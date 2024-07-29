Stocks Sluggish to Start Massive Week for Wall Street

Stocks finished flat to start a pivotal week. The Dow gave back triple-digit gains to finish red, while the Nasdaq pared triple-digit gains to finish marginally higher. The S&P 500 eked out a win of its own, as investors prep for a massive week of Big Tech earnings. Four of Wall Street's 'Magnificent Seven' -- Amazon.com (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Meta Platforms (META) -- all finished higher today ahead of their respective quarterly reports.

5 Things to Know Today

Commodities Quiet Ahead of This Week's Fireworks

Oil prices fell today, digging deeper into its three-week hole amid Middle-East tension buildup. September-dated West Texas crude lost $1.35, or 1.8%, to settle at $75.81 a barrel for the day.

Gold futures also cooled, as the U.S. dollar gains ahead of the Fed meeting. For the session, August-dated gold futures shed 0.2%, to settle at $2,375 per ounce.

