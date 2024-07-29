News & Insights

Stocks Sluggish to Start Massive Week for Wall Street

July 29, 2024 — 04:30 pm EDT

Stocks finished flat to start a pivotal week. The Dow gave back triple-digit gains to finish red, while the Nasdaq pared triple-digit gains to finish marginally higher. The S&P 500 eked out a win of its own, as investors prep for a massive week of Big Tech earnings. Four of Wall Street's 'Magnificent Seven' -- Amazon.com (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Meta Platforms (META) -- all finished higher today ahead of their respective quarterly reports. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • This tech stock could be a sleeping giant.
  • The earnings season benefits of a long strangle.
  • Plus, ABT's wild ride; an oil sector roundup; and an earnings season rewind.

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. Six-figure amounts of student loan debt keeps piling up. (CNBC)
  2. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) isn't likely to cut interest rates this week. (Bloomberg)
  3. Drug stock stalled at key trendline.
  4. Blue-chip oil stocks slated for earnings.
  5. Looking back on last week's notable reports.

Commodities Quiet Ahead of This Week's Fireworks

Oil prices fell today, digging deeper into its three-week hole amid Middle-East tension buildup. September-dated West Texas crude lost $1.35, or 1.8%, to settle at $75.81 a barrel for the day.

Gold futures also cooled, as the U.S. dollar gains ahead of the Fed meeting. For the session, August-dated gold futures shed 0.2%, to settle at $2,375 per ounce.

