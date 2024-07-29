Stocks Sluggish to Start Massive Week for Wall Street

Stocks finished flat to start a pivotal week. The Dow gave back triple-digit gains to finish red, while the Nasdaq pared triple-digit gains to finish marginally higher. The S&P 500 eked out a win of its own, as investors prep for a massive week of Big Tech earnings. Four of Wall Street's 'Magnificent Seven' -- Amazon.com (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Meta Platforms (META) -- all finished higher today ahead of their respective quarterly reports.
Continue reading for more on today's market, including:
- This tech stock could be a sleeping giant.
- The earnings season benefits of a long strangle.
- Plus, ABT's wild ride; an oil sector roundup; and an earnings season rewind.
5 Things to Know Today
- Six-figure amounts of student loan debt keeps piling up. (CNBC)
- The Bank of Japan (BoJ) isn't likely to cut interest rates this week. (Bloomberg)
- Drug stock stalled at key trendline.
- Blue-chip oil stocks slated for earnings.
- Looking back on last week's notable reports.
Commodities Quiet Ahead of This Week's Fireworks
Oil prices fell today, digging deeper into its three-week hole amid Middle-East tension buildup. September-dated West Texas crude lost $1.35, or 1.8%, to settle at $75.81 a barrel for the day.
Gold futures also cooled, as the U.S. dollar gains ahead of the Fed meeting. For the session, August-dated gold futures shed 0.2%, to settle at $2,375 per ounce.
