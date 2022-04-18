Stocks Sluggish After Spike in Bond Yields

It was a mostly muted day of trading on Wall Street, with all three major indexes struggling for direction throughout the day before ultimately finishing lower. All eyes were on the 10-year Treasury yield, which deflated investor sentiment after earlier rising to a three-year high. And a surge from several energy stocks was not enough to boost the S&P 500, after natural gas prices jumped to their highest level since 2008.

Meanwhile, Bank of America (BAC) kicked off what will be a busy week of earnings with a strong first-quarter report. In economic data, the National Association of Home Builders’ monthly confidence index fell for the fourth-straight month in April -- losing 2 points to a reading of 77.

The Dow Jones Average (DJI - 34,411.69) fell 39.5 points, or 0.1% for the day. Goldman Sachs (GS) led the gainers with a 2.6% rise, while Walt Disney (DIS) dropped to the bottom of the index with a 2.1% loss.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 4,391.69) dropped just 0.9 points, or 0.02%, for the day, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 13,332.36) lost 18.7 points, or 0.1%.

Lastly, the Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX - 22.17) fell 0.5 point, or 2.3%.

5 Things To Know Today

As agricultural commodities continue to surge amid the war in Ukraine, corn prices hit a nine-year high today. (CNBC) A federal judge in Florida voided the CDC's national mask mandate for planes and public travel, deeming it unlawful. (MarketWatch) Progressive stock downgraded on auto insurance concerns. Analyst says high inflation could hurt this fast-food name. Underperforming Etsy stock trading near annual lows.

Oil, Gold Hit Multi-Week Highs

Oil prices rose to a three-week high today. May-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed $1.26, or 1.2%, to settle at $108.21 a barrel -- the highest finish for the front-month contract since March 25.

Gold prices climbed today as well, as investors eye the "safe-haven" asset amid rising inflation. June-dated gold climbed $11.50, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,986.40 an ounce.

