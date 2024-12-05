News & Insights

Stocks Slip From Records as Crypto Steals the Show

December 05, 2024 — 04:25 pm EST

It was a choppy day on Wall Street, with all three major indexes scoring intraday record highs but ultimately finishing lower. The Dow shed triple digits, while the S&P 500 snapped a four-day win streak. Despite Bitcoin's (BTC) big monument, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was likely pressured lower by some profit taking, with investors content to sit tight ahead of the key employment report due out tomorrow morning. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Oracle stock ready for another post-earnings pop.
  • Cybersecurity stock flashing bullish signal
  • Plus, two earnings reports to unpack; and a look at the discount retail sector.

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. 2025 could be a big year for initial public offerings (IPOs). (MarketWatch)
  2. The (ultra) rich are getting richer in the U.S., says UBS. (Reuters)
  3. Kroger earnings paint inconsistent picture.
  4. Whiffed guidance dings American Eagle stock
  5. Discount retailers making post-earnings moves.

Commodities Cool Ahead of Jobs Report

Oil prices dipped today, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) agreed to postpone production cuts, as expected. For the session, January-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude shed 24 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $68.30 per barrel.

Gold prices fell today, as rising bond yields and Bitcoin stole the show. For the session, gold for December delivery shed 0.9% to settle at $2,653.50 an ounce.

