Stocks Slip From Records as Crypto Steals the Show

It was a choppy day on Wall Street, with all three major indexes scoring intraday record highs but ultimately finishing lower. The Dow shed triple digits, while the S&P 500 snapped a four-day win streak. Despite Bitcoin's (BTC) big monument, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was likely pressured lower by some profit taking, with investors content to sit tight ahead of the key employment report due out tomorrow morning.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Oracle stock ready for another post-earnings pop.

ready for another post-earnings pop. Cybersecurity stock flashing bullish signal

flashing bullish signal Plus, two earnings reports to unpack; and a look at the discount retail sector.

5 Things to Know Today

Commodities Cool Ahead of Jobs Report

Oil prices dipped today, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) agreed to postpone production cuts, as expected. For the session, January-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude shed 24 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $68.30 per barrel.

Gold prices fell today, as rising bond yields and Bitcoin stole the show. For the session, gold for December delivery shed 0.9% to settle at $2,653.50 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.