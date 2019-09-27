Stocks Slip Following Report U.S. Is Considering Limiting Investment in China

NASDAQ Composite -0.53% Dow +0.02% S&P 500 -0.21% Russell 2000 +0.30%

NASDAQ Advancers: 1365 Decliners: 905

Today’s Volume (vs. Thursday) +13.24%

Crude -0.14% , Gold -1.11%

August US Durable Orders +0.2% vs. consensus (1.2%); August Core Orders (Non-defense, ex-Aircraft) +0.1% vs. consensus (0.3%)

August US Personal Income +0.4% vs. consensus +0.4%; August Personal Spending +0.1% vs. consensus +0.3%

September US Michigan Consumer Sentiment (final) 93.2 vs. consensus 92.0

Uneasiness continued to permeate yesterday’s afternoon session as details of the whistleblower's complaint were revealed overshadowing some decent economic data. The markets recouped much of their earlier losses with the Dow falling just -0.30%, the Nasdaq slipping -0.58% and the S&P 500 losing -0.24%. Weakness was evident in energy, healthcare and industrials with safe havens real estate, consumer staples and utilities showing strength.

After the close, word out of Washington confirmed that the U.S.-China trade talks would resume on October 10th in our nation’s capital with Vice Premiere Liu He leading the delegation from China. Additionally, there are reports circulating from several news agencies that Chinese officials are talking about increasing their purchases of U.S. Goods. While this was not really new news as investors were aware of a targeted range in October, it seemed to have given an early bid to the market this morning. That being said, we have been here before. While some optimists feel some sort of deal is possible by Thanksgiving, too many fundamental issues remain unresolved and given President Trump’s personality, it is unlikely he compromises on an intermediate deal risking the appearance that he’s growing soft before the 2020 elections. The markets recently came well off their highs as a Bloomberg report stated the U.S. is considering limiting American portfolios flows into China.

Turning to the economic calendar, we had two early reports that were mixed but seemed to make the case for continued Federal Reserve easing. August consumer spending which accounts for approximately two thirds of gross domestic product increased by 0.1%, lower than the 0.2% estimate, representing the smallest increase in six months. The gains were led by recreational good and vehicles with declines in food services and accommodations. Personal Income came in at 0.4% matching projections. According to the Commerce Department orders for non-military capital goods excluding aircraft, which tends to be a proxy for business investment, fell to 0.2% in August, the weakest performance in four months. Weak demand was seen for electrical equipment, appliances and computers. These two reports seem to indicate that growth has cooled during the third quarter and reinforces Fed Chairman Powell’s earlier comments that trade policy tensions and ongoing uncertainty are weighing on US Investment and exports. Overall orders for durable goods on items that are meant to last 3 years or more, rose 0.2% in August after climbing 2.0% in July. The University of Michigan’s final read on sentiment index rose to 93.2, beating consensus estimates and August’s dismal read of 89.8. Still the reading was somewhat subdued compared to earlier this year, reflecting the overhang of trade tensions and mounting global risks affecting the U.S. economy.

Oil is falling today as Saudi Arabia worked toward a partial cease fire with Yemen raising the hope of eased tensions in the Middle East. In addition, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani earlier claimed that the U.S. offered to remove sanctions on the country in exchange for negotiations. The President and the State Department have denied those claims. The continued dollar strength, currently at three week highs continues to hurt gold’s appeal as the safe haven of choice. As a result gold is on track for its third weekly decline.

On the sector front, Financials lead (+0.82%) followed by Energy (+0.63%) and Basic Materials (+0.50%). Struggling today are Real Estate (-0.56%) ,Communications (-0.23%) and Utilities (-0.16%).

As the reflation trade unfolded in early September, much was made about the rotation out of growth into value. We noted then how a number of value sectors are setting up constructively on an absolute basis, technically speaking, however we also pointed out that the relative strength chart of growth over value (RLG/RLV) still favors growth over the intermediate to long term. Now in the final week of September, that outlook has not changed.

One of the premier growth industries since the emergence of the financial crisis has been semiconductors. Since the end of 2012, the SOX Index has a total return of +365%, vs. +216% for the NDX, +140% for the S&P 500, and 98% for the Russell 2000. If value is going to take the leadership baton from growth, this is one industry it is going to have to contend with.

Today, one of the larger market cap names in the SOX Index is down double digits after providing disappointing guidance due in part to eh global trade war. The SOX Index was down as much as 1.5% at the session lows, but it has already recouped 2/3 of the morning decline.

Technically speaking the SOX Index looks constructive. The SOX peaked on April 24th at 1,605 and a 38% YTD gain. Naturally, this resulted in high overbought technical readings (daily RSI = 78) and the index has since been in what now amounts to five months of corrective price action.

Since the initial high in late April there have been two “false breakouts” above this 1,605 resistance, one in July and one in September, however on both occasions overhead supply kicked in and the SOX pulled back into the consolation zone. The July retracement found support at the rising trendline originating from the December lows. The September pullback has thus far found support at the upper bound of a recent price gap, 1,553.

The rising trendline is now converging closely towards the 1,605 horizontal resistance, which indicates a breakout is imminent. The prior multi-year trend, relative strength, short and long term momentum, and moving averages all favor an upside breakout.

Some technicians are charting this setup as a bearish rising wedge, however, I think a bullish ascending triangle is more plausible. The trend is your friend.

