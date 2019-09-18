Stocks Slip as Investors Await Fed Interest Rate Decision

NASDAQ Composite -0.33% Dow -0.30% S&P 500 -0.29% Russell 2000 -0.56%

NASDAQ Advancers: 825 Decliners: 1583

Today’s Volume (vs. yesterday) -23.00%

Crude $58.40 -$0.94, Gold $1511.90 +$5.00, VIX 15.19 +0.75

Market Movers

Weekly MBA Mortgage Application Index -0.1% vs +2.0% growth last week

August Housing Starts 1.364 million vs consensus of 1.25 million

July revised higher to 1.125 million from 1.191 million

August Building Permits 1.419 million beating consensus of 1.3 million

July revised lower to 1.317 million from 1.336 million

U.S. Crude Inventories rose nearly 1.1 million barrels

Reaction to earnings: GIS +1.0%, FDX -14%, CHWY -7%, ADBE -3.5%

Chris’ Commentary

Yesterday, we saw large cap names finish slightly higher for the trading session. A late afternoon rally helped the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq Composite climb in positive territory. On the flip side, small cap names gave back Monday’s gains and the Russell 2000 is now flat for the week. Essentially Tuesday reversed Monday’s move for the markets.

Today, we are trading slightly lower ahead of FOMC policy announcement at 2pm ET. Equity trading volumes are light as we await to see what Chairman Powell has to say about interest rates and the state of the economy this afternoon.

Currently, 8 of 11 major S&P 500 sectors are trading lower. Industrials and Energy are both off about 0.5% while Utilities is up about 0.4%. Crude oil is down another 1% and down nearly 7% from Monday’s close. Gold and the dollar trade higher while the yield on the 10-yr sits at 1.75%.

The FOMC is expected to cut the target range for the fed funds today for the second time this year by 25 basis points to 1.75-2.00%. The question is whether Jerome Powell will give markets what they want to hear regarding plans for future cuts and their updated projections for the economy. While economic data in the U.S. has been stronger than expected, the central bank is attempting to buy an insurance policy against slowing growth due to fallout from the U.S.-China trade war, Brexit and geopolitical tensions. Mid-cycle adjustment or second step in an easing cycle?

In a separate move, the New York Fed injected $75 billion into money markets today after injecting $53 billion yesterday to keep overnight borrowing costs in check. The repo rate is the rate charged for borrowing cash in a repurchase agreement. Regarding the repo rate volatility, Jeffrey Gundlach founder of DoubleLine Capital said yesterday the, “repo market squeeze makes it even more likely that the Fed will resume expansion of its balance sheet 'pretty soon'. Federal Reserve will embark on 'QE lite, Fed will grow balance sheet 'in line with the growth in a currency like they did before the credit crisis'."

Housing starts and building permits surge in August. Total housing starts rose 12.3% M/o/M for August while total permits increased 7.7% for the month. Single-family starts and permits both increased nicely month-over-month. The key takeaway is that lower mortgage rates gave a nice bounce to residential housing starts. The permits increase is especially important as it is a key leading indicator for U.S. growth.

Sector Recap

Brian’s Technical Take

Bust out the popcorn! Today is FOMC day and there is certainly no shortage of topics for the committee to discuss. So much has happened since the last FOMC on July 31st, it’s hard to know where to begin and whether or not two days is enough for the committee to get through it all.

There was a steep escalation and now de-escalation of the U.S. - China trade war. Treasury labeled China a currency manipulator. President Trump called Chairman Powell the enemy, in so many words. Long rates experienced massive declines throughout August, only to see nearly as strong reversals in early September. This week alone saw the largest one day surge in oil prices in history, while funding spreads exploded higher including the overnight funds rate blasting through the upper bound of the Fed’s target range. Interesting times indeed!

With that said now seems as good a time as any to look at bitcoin. After gaining more than 340% from its December lows to June highs, the premier crypto currency has been in consolidation mode for the last 2 ½ months. Over this time the corrective price action has morphed into a large, common triangle pattern. Extreme overbought momentum readings in June, where the daily weekly RSI’s reached 90 and 85, have now been worked off.

Another retest of the triangle’s lows down at 9,100 is certainly a possibility. Momentum investors are waiting for a bullish breakout above the declining trendline originating from the June highs with the expectation that action will trigger the start of a new uptrend. We will keep you up on which side the breakout unfolds.

