Stocks Slide on Concern Over China, Fiscal Stimulus

This year’s worst-performing sectors pulled the stock market lower on Wednesday, as investors worried about the impact of the coronavirus on the U.S. economy and the threat of trade conflict with China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 517 points, or 2.2%. The S&P 500 fell 1.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.5%.

Growth-sensitive sectors posted the steepest declines in the S&P 500. Energy, financial and industrial stocks declined 4.4%, 3% and 2.6%, respectively. Those are also the three worst-performing sectors this year, down 41%, 33% and 28%. The financial sector is now in a correction, as it closed 12% below its latest high.

Small-cap stocks also underperformed, as small domestic U.S. companies are expected to get hurt most by the coronavirus pandemic. The Russell 2000 declined 3.3%.

Some Wall Street strategists are reevaluating their economic estimates for this year as governments start to publish initial data about the economic fallout from the pandemic. Goldman Sachs has revised its estimate for U.S. unemployment higher this week, to 25% from 19%.

Stocks retreated early in the session after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech and discussion with the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Powell said that Congress may need to allocate more money to economic stimulus, given the vast scope of the downturn triggered by efforts to fight the coronavirus.

“The passage of time is really all it takes to turn a liquidity problem into a solvency problem,” said Powell. “We’ll be a big help for companies for a while, but over a longer period of time it may be that more fiscal help is needed.”

The central bank chief also said Fed officials aren’t currently considering pushing rates into negative territory, saying the central bank has plenty of other coronavirus weapons left in its arsenal.

“For now it’s not something that we’re considering,” Powell said. “We feel we have a good tool kit, and that’s what we’ll be using.”

This Friday, the House of Representatives is due to vote on a $3 trillion stimulus bill that includes aid to cities and states, but Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has said he opposes legislation giving money to states and local governments.

Focus sharpened midday on a recent escalation of tensions between the U.S. and China. This week, the White House has been pressing a board managing federal employees’ pensions to halt an ongoing initiative to invest in Chinese stocks, citing potential future sanctions tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

Investors grappled with more bleak data during the European trading session. Eurozone factory output fell at the fastest pace on record in March—a drop of 11.3%. And the U.K. economy contracted by the most since the 2008 financial crisis—a 2% drop that was slightly better than expected.

Oil slid as well, with crude-oil futures down 1.9% to $25.29 a barrel.

J.C. Penney (ticker: JCP) shares climbed 12% following reports that it was speaking with lenders about securing $450 million in financing for an expected bankruptcy filing. The struggling department store chain is expected to file as soon as this week, according to a CNBC report.

Zillow Group (Z) shares fell 5.5% after announcing late Tuesday that it plans to sell $1 billion in stock and convertible bonds to pay off debt and possibly expand its business.

Roku (ROKU) shares fell 7.5% after it said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it may sell up to 4 million class A shares “from time to time” and use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, repaying debts, and possible investments.

Write to Alexandra Scaggs at alexandra.scaggs@barrons.com and Carleton English at carleton.english@dowjones.com

