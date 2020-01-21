Stocks Slide as Coronavirus Found in U.S.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped from its high of the day after a report said that U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to announce that the first case of coronavirus was found in the U.S.

2:40 p.m. The stock market slid to its low of the day after multiple reports said that the first case of coronavirus has been found in the U.S. The virus has killed at least six people in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has dropped 179 points, or 0.6%, to 29,170, while the S&P 500 has fallen 0.3% to 3320.92, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.3%.

“It’s no surprise U.S. equities have succumb to profit-taking on news of the first confirmed U.S. coronavirus case this afternoon,” writes Alec Young, managing director of global markets research at FTSE Russell. “From an investment standpoint, the risk with any virus is in the scope of its economic impact, and the mere fact that this has spread from China overnight to the U.S. so quickly reinforces the idea that the negative fallout could be global rather than local.”

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_90cd304b861d1ccc673981f8.json

The outbreak of the coronavirus hit Asian stocks, as well as stocks with exposure to China, including Macau casino operators Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS), airlines including Delta Air Lines (DAL) and United Airlines (UAL), and cruise companies Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and Carnival (CCL).

Of course, markets have seen this before. The biggest impact was felt by the SARS epidemic in 2003 because it also had the biggest economic impact, Capital Economics’ Oliver Jones. But even then, the damage was largely contained to Asia, and the damage was undone fairly quickly. But there is a long list of outbreaks that had no impact, Jones observes, including outbreaks of diseases like avian flu, swine flu, MERS and zika.

“The falls in global stock markets today, reportedly triggered by fears about the spread of a new virus in China, are surprisingly large in a few cases,” writes Capital Economics’ Oliver Jones. “But history suggests that such events rarely have long-lasting and widespread effects on equities.”

Carry on.

