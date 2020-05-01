Stocks Slide as Big Tech's Earnings Fail to Impress

Investors rushed to unload stocks as a new month begins, in keeping with the market adage “Sell in May and go away.”

All three of the major U.S. indexes traded in the red after earnings from the major tech companies failed to wow Wall Street. Renewed tensions between the U.S. and China played a role too after U.S. intelligence agencies confirmed that they are investigating whether or not the coronavirus outbreak was the result of a laboratory accident in Wuhan. President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs to retaliate against Beijing over its handling of the coronavirus.

And after a multi-week 30% rally, stocks may have simply been due for some reversion to the mean. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 622 points, or 2.6%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 2.8% and 3.2%, respectively. The small-cap Russell 2000 index dropped 4.1%.

Oil settled higher, with West Texas Intermediate crude up 5% to $19.78 a barrel.

Markets in Germany, Italy, Spain and a number of other continental countries are closed for the Labor Day holiday. However, the FTSE 100 extended Thursday’s heavy losses, sliding 2.3%.

Friday’s drop in the U.S. comes after the S&P 500 posted the best month in 33 years in April, even as the pandemic cut deeply into corporate profits and hit economic activity. The index has made back the majority of its late February and early March losses.

Dire economic indicators continued to pile up on Friday. The Institute for Supply Management’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for April showed a drop to 41.5 points, from 49.1 in the prior month. The new orders and production components of the survey showed the steepest declines, to 27.1 and 27.5, respectively. Levels below 50 signify a contraction.

Haven assets were mixed on Friday. The price of gold rose 0.9% to $1,709.70 an ounce. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note ticked up 2 basis points, or hundredths of a percentage point, to 0.642%, as the price of the securities slipped. The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY)—which measures the greenback against a basket of other currencies—ended about flat.

The Cboe Volatility Index, or Vix, surged 9% on Friday, to over 37 points, as it rebounded from its lowest levels since February in recent days. The Vix is still well below the string of closes in the 70s and 80s seen in March.

Earnings continued to dominate many of Friday’s individual stock moves.

Apple shares (ticker: AAPL) fell 1.6%. The company reported better-than-expected financial results Thursday, but said it would not issue financial forecasts for the second quarter due to coronavirus-spurred uncertainty.

Amazon (AMZN) shares dropped 7.6% after the company reported first-quarter profits that were below expectations on Thursday evening. Chief executive Jeff Bezos warned that the company expects to have to spend heavily in the second quarter to get products to consumers and keep employees safe during the pandemic.

Clorox (CLX) stock climbed 2.9% after its earnings release because demand for disinfectants and other cleaning products has surged. The company reported a 15% increase in sales during its fiscal third quarter and a 31% increase in earnings per share. Clorox also updated its fiscal 2020 outlook and is now projecting sales growth in the range of 4% to 6%.

