Stocks sink, bond yields jump after U.S. inflation data

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - European stocks slumped and euro zone bond yields rose sharply on Wednesday after U.S. CPI rose more-than-expected in June cemented the case for the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by 75 basis points later this month.

Europe's STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 1.75% after the U.S. inflation data. It was previously down 0.45%. London-listed blue chips fell 1.4% and was set for its biggest daily declines in eight days.

Euro zone government bond yields meanwhile shot higher, with German Bund yields up 8.5 bps higher at 1.22% DE10YT=RR

The data also helped send the euro EUR=EBS below parity against the dollar for the first time since December 2002, trading at $0.9998.

