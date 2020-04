Investors are waiting for what could be more bad news on the job front ,with nonfarm payrolls due data later. European stocks fell and and U.S. equity futures are lower, but oil prices are soaring.

U.S.nonfarm payrolls shrank by 701,000 jobs in March. Economists had expected a loss of 100,000.

U.S. stocks were mixed in mid morning trading despite news that U.S. nonfarm payrolls shrank by 701,000 jobs in March, and coronavirus infections topped one million world-wide. Oil prices were higher again ahead of a virtual meeting among producers to be held week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.2% lower, compared with a loss of 0.6% in futures trading just before the jobs figures were disclosed. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were both up 0.2%.

The figures were far worse than expected. Investors had believed payrolls would decline by 100,000. It’s the latest evidence of the economic toll of the coronavirus outbreak.

Infections have now reached 1,016,401 people. according to aggregated data from Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering’s Centers for Systems Science and Engineering.

Read More

In Europe, where countries like Spain and Italy are reeling from widespread infections and soaring death tolls, fresh data showed the effects of lockdowns that have ground economies to a halt.

The IHS Markit eurozone services purchasing managers index in March slumped to a reading of 26.4 from 52.6 in February, the worst-ever reading in the history of the series. In Italy, the services PMI fell to 17.4 in March, plunging from 52.1 in February, while Spain also recorded a record fall.

“In the past few weeks, we’ve seen measures of unemployment surge higher, across the world, in Canada and Norway, Spain yesterday, as well as 1 million new claims for universal credit in the U.K. over the past two weeks,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in a note to clients.

“This will have an absolutely toxic effect on consumer spending in the weeks and months ahead, as consumers prioritize essential spending over discretionary,” he said.

Oil prices followed up Thursday’s rally with more gains on Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 8.4% to $27.44 and Brent crude had risen 12% to $33.54.

Prices gained after a report from Bloomberg citing an OPEC delegate who said a cut of 10 million barrels a day was realistic. A virtual meeting, to be led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, will be held on Monday. Those two countries have been locked in a price war that has been flooding the market with oil, while coronavirus shutdowns have crushed demand.

Crude futures rallied on Thursday after President Donald Trump tweeted that he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach an agreement to significantly cut production.

Trump is set to meet with several chief executives of oil companies at the White House on Friday. Shares of oil producers are rising.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) stock, for instance, is up 7.4%. Shares rose 18.7% Thursday. Exxon Mobil (XOM) stock is up 1.6% after rising 7.6% Thursday. Stock in energy-services provider Schlumberger (SLB) is up 4.5% after rising 10.1% Thursday.

Bank stocks are trading lower. The $350 billion small-business loan program—part of the government’s $2 trillion stimulus package passed last week—begins Friday. Loans are forgivable if businesses use the cash for approved purposes. Banks aren’t on the hook for forgiven loans, but difficulty in administering the program might be one reason for investor unease.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) stock, for instance, was down 1.5% in premarket trading. Wells Fargo (WFC) shares were off 2.4%.

Finally, stock in Hawaiian Airlines parent company Hawaiian Holdings (HA) shares are up 10% in premarket trading after brokerage firm Stifel upgraded shares from the equivalent of Sell to Hold.

All airline stocks have been battered by the virus. Hawaiian is no exception. Its stock is off about 67% year to date.

And in a rare example of a stock that isn’t being moved by the coronavirus or the latest swing in oil prices, Tesla (ticker: TSLA) shares are up 13.1% in premarket trading. First-quarter deliveries—released Thursday after the close of trading—beat Wall Street expectations.

Write to Barbara Kollmeyer at bkollmeyer@marketwatch.com and Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.