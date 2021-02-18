Stocks Sharply Lower: Should Investors Worry?

I have been in and around financial markets for just about all my working life, which is longer than I care to admit. During most of that time, even if I didn’t always see market moves coming, they at least made sense to me when they came. Sometimes, though, to get to that point, I had to look beyond the obvious.

That is the case this morning as I look at accelerating losses in stock futures as I write this, even as underlying conditions in what has been the biggest drag on stocks improve.

After nearly a year of strong gains, stocks seem to have stalled at current levels and this morning’s action suggests we are looking at a correction of some kind over the next few days at least. There is nothing unusual about that, but what is strange is that it is coming just as there is good news about the pandemic, the very thing that caused such a big drop a year ago and has dogged the recovery throughout.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the U.S. is falling, and other pandemic data points -- hospitalizations and deaths -- are beginning to fall with that number. We have paid a massive, tragic price to get here, with nearly half a million Americans dead. At this point, with around a third of the population having already been infected and with vaccinations taking place, some improvement is inevitable. And yet, as that long-awaited day comes, the market is stalling.

The most common reason being given as far as I can see is disappointing weekly job numbers, but the key word there is "weekly." Fluctuations in weekly data shouldn’t, and usually don’t, drive sustained market moves. Even if they did, we have seen a lot worse over the last year or so as the market has shot up.

No, this is a more generalized move down, not a reaction to a slightly worse-than-expected number.

The question for investors, of course, is whether it will develop into a serious correction, or if it is just a pause in the bull run and a healthy period of consolidation. The first thing to do when attempting to answer that question is to look at what is happening in the context of the move up to this point. The 3-month chart for the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract (ES) above says, first and foremost that this is nothing new. This will be the seventh pullback in the S&P in that time and yet each time, stocks have bounced back stronger than before.

Next, we should look at other markets for signs of panic, and there really are none. Junk bond yields, a good measure of risk appetite, are extremely low, suggesting that traders and investors still have a positive outlook on the economy. Crude and other commodities are not showing any signs of impending demand weakness and the dollar, after a short bounce, has resumed its downward trend. All of that, as well as continued strength in bitcoin, indicate that the “risk on” trade that has driven us to this point is alive and well.

I'm an old-fashioned kind of guy, so for me the most important indicator of all is still Treasury yields. The message there is also positive, but there is one thing to keep an eye on:

The benchmark yield on the U.S. Government 10-Year Note has been climbing since August and is now above 1.3%. That is still low in an historical context, but the conventional read on a move up like that is that it indicates that the “safe-haven” buying of Treasuries is receding, and that risk is still in vogue.

My one worry here would be that this move, combined with the fall in the dollar, could mean something other than the obvious. Those things only mean risk-on if the dollar and Treasuries are seen as risk-free. Given that the U.S. government is around $28 trillion in debt and looking only to increase that number, I am not sure that “risk-free” describes U.S. government obligations of any kind right now, whether that be currency or bonds. The selling of dollars and Treasuries we are seeing could be about more than portfolio adjustment, and if it starts to accelerate from here, it could quickly become a source of concern rather than reassurance.

Still, for now, everything points to this morning’s drop, which might extend for another day or two, or perhaps longer, will ultimately be like recent previous dips: a buying opportunity for those with cash to deploy. In this case, a "buy the dip" approach still looks like the best strategy.

