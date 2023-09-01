Stocks Shake Off August With Impressive Weekly Wins

Stocks were all over the place to start September, putting a modest bow on a surprisingly upbeat week on Wall Street. August left markets battered, but this week's gain in tech and the latest batch of jobs data sent the Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 to their best weekly performance since July. For the day, the blue-chip index and SPX were the only winners, with the former managing a triple-digit pop.

5 Things to Know Today

Oil Closes as Highest Level of 2023

Oil roared to its highest close of 2023, while also boasting an impressive 7% weekly gain. October delivery added $1.92, or 2.3%, to settle at $85.55 per barrel for the day.

Following the latest U.S. jobs report, gold retreated from session highs but still eked out a modest win. December-dated gold added $1.20, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,967.10 an ounce for the day and up 1.4% for the week.

